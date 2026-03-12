Chief Operations Officer (COO) - Precision Manufacturing Industries

We are supporting an innovative startup operating at the forefront of Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM), an advanced production technology used to 3D print metal components. The company provides comprehensive WAAM solutions, including specialized software, industrial WAAM printers, and on-demand metal printing services.

As the organization continues to scale its operations, our client is seeking an experienced Chief Operations Officer (COO) to join the senior leadership team. In this role, you are responsible for driving operational excellence across all business units and supporting the company’s next phase of growth.

The Chief Operations Officer is responsible for overseeing all operational aspects of the WAAM manufacturing business, with particular emphasis on quality management, systems commissioning, and optimization of print-on-demand services. This executive role requires an energetic and experienced industrial professional who is a talented team manager, that can ensure operational efficiency, maintain the highest quality standards, and scale our manufacturing capabilities to meet growing market demand.