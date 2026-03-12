Chief Operations Officer (COO) - Precision Manufacturing Industries
About this role
We are supporting an innovative startup operating at the forefront of Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM), an advanced production technology used to 3D print metal components. The company provides comprehensive WAAM solutions, including specialized software, industrial WAAM printers, and on-demand metal printing services.
As the organization continues to scale its operations, our client is seeking an experienced Chief Operations Officer (COO) to join the senior leadership team. In this role, you are responsible for driving operational excellence across all business units and supporting the company’s next phase of growth.
The Chief Operations Officer is responsible for overseeing all operational aspects of the WAAM manufacturing business, with particular emphasis on quality management, systems commissioning, and optimization of print-on-demand services. This executive role requires an energetic and experienced industrial professional who is a talented team manager, that can ensure operational efficiency, maintain the highest quality standards, and scale our manufacturing capabilities to meet growing market demand.
- External Supplier & Project Management
- Operational Excellence
- People Leadership & Coaching
- Cross-Functional Collaboration
- Oversight of service operations
- Interface with supply chain and manufacturing partners
- Contribution to scaling operational processes
Requirements
- Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Manufacturing, Operations Management, or related technical field
- 7+ years ofexperience in industrial manufacturing
- 3+ years in progessive leadership roles
- Experience in advanced manufacturing, or precision manufacturing industries
- Deep understanding of manufacturing processes, quality systems, and industrial operations
- Experience with additive manufacturing technologies is a plus
- Knowledge of automation, robotics, and Industry 4.0 technologies
- Familiarity with CAD/CAM software and manufacturing execution systems is a plus
- Understanding of materials science and metallurgy is a plus
- Proven track record of building and scaling operational teams
- Experience managing P&L responsibility and operational budgets
- Strong project management and process improvement capabilities
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
- Change management and organizational development experience
- Understanding of energy, maritime or heavy industry manufacturing
- Knowledge of regulatory compliance and certification processes
- Experience with custom manufacturing and print-on-demand business models
- Familiarity with supply chain management and vendor relations
- Experience in scale-up or growth environments
- Experierce with digital manufacturing and smart factory concepts
- International operations experience
- Knowledge of software development processes (advantage for software product integration)
- Preferably based around Amsterdam, this is a role that requires presence on a daily basis.
Salary
- Competitive executive compensation package with equity participation
- Opportunity to shape the future of additive manufacturing
- Leadership role in an innovative, high-growth technology company
- Collaborative senior management team environment
- Professional development and growth opportunities
- Flexible work arrangements and comprehensive benefits
