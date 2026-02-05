Senior Electronics Systems Engineer
About this role
Are you ready to make an impact on the next generation of cameras and creative tools? Do you have experience with imaging systems and electro-mechanical assemblies? Then this might be the next step in your career!
Here you will be part of a hands-on team where you will design, prototype, and manufacture some of the most iconic camera systems on the market. You will have ample opportunity to express your talents as an Electronics Systems Engineer and be part of a global cultural icon. This is the perfect opportunity to have full control over the full engineering lifecycle, from concept phase all the way to production and deployment.
We would be more than happy to tell you all about this role, get in contact today!
In this position you will take designs from concept to mass production, guiding architecture, validation, and factory builds with a small, senior team. Among other things your responsibilities will include:
- Define and integrate system architecture across: MCU, power, sensing, actuation, storage, and wireless systems;
- Lead schematic design and guide PCB layout for multi-layer, impedance-controlled boards;
- Bring up, validate, and test hardware through EVT, DVT, and PVT, including EMC and reliability work;
- Build test fixtures, debug issues, and collaborate with firmware and mechanical teams;
- Work directly with EMS partners on DFM, DFT, and yield improvements;
- Balance performance, reliability, and cost to get the best product on the line.
Requirements
This is what you will need to be success ful in this role:
- Bachelor level education or experience in the direction of Electrical Engineering (or similar);
- Knowledge of sending consumer electronics products to production;
- Experience with both analog and digital circuits;
- Confident experience with Altium;
- Debugged complex hardware using scopes, logic analyzers, and test fixtures;
- Experience with BLE, Wi-Fi, USB-C, or Power Delivery;
- Python or similar for test automation experience;
- Exposure to safety and regulatory certification.
Salary
This is what we have to offer:
- A competative salary between €5000 to €6300 (in line with your experience, based on 40 hours);
- The opportunity to work at a market leading trendsetter;
- Excellent secondary benifits.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.