Sales Representative | English and Dutch
Posted on March 13, 2026
Eindhoven
Dutch, English
Posted on March 13, 2026
About this role
For our client, we are looking for an experienced sales professional to strengthen their European sales team. This role is focused on driving business growth across the Netherlands, Benelux, and Germany, and offers the opportunity to work in a dynamic, innovative environment.Your Responsibilities:
- Identify and develop new business opportunities, expanding our client base in Europe, particularly in the Netherlands, Benelux, and Germany.
- Achieve and exceed sales targets by promoting our electronic component products.
- Build and maintain strong, long-term relationships with customers.
- Provide basic technical support and guidance for equipment setup (training provided).
- Monitor market trends and competitor activity to identify growth opportunities.
- Collaborate with colleagues across Europe and Japan to refine sales strategies.
- Negotiate and close contracts, ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction.
Requirements
Skills and Qualifications
- Fluent in English and Dutch; German or Japanese language skills are a strong advantage.
- Minimum 5 years of proven sales experience in the electronics, semiconductor or medical industries.
- Well-established professional network in relevant sectors.
- Self-motivated, organized, and able to manage multiple priorities effectively.
- Strong negotiation skills and a proven ability to build long-term client relationships.
- Results-oriented, with a passion for driving sales success.
Salary
€4200-€5200 per month
The company
Our client specializes in the distribution of high-quality electronic components and equipment to a diverse range of industries. With a commitment to providing top-notch customer service and technical support, they have built a strong reputation within the industry. Their extensive inventory and partnerships with leading manufacturers allow them to offer a wide selection of products and solutions to meet the unique needs of their clients.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
New to the Netherlands or settling in? Meet expat-friendly businesses, attend free workshops on housing, careers and education, and unlock fair-only offers at IAmExpat Fair Amsterdam (March 7, 2026, 10:00–17:00, Beurs van Berlage). Get tickets: https://amsterdam.iamexpatfair.nl/
Want more jobs like this?Get Finance / Accounting jobs in Eindhoven delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Accounts Payable Manager
Junior Financial Representative | English | Nijmegen
Assistant Financial Controller (ESA/ESTEC)
Payable Accountant (ESA) Noordwijk
Financial Accounting Specialist