Department Assistant - English

Our client is an international media and entertainment giant, offering streaming services to millions of members worldwide who enjoy TV series, documentaries, movies and an exciting gaming experience.

We are looking for a dynamic Department Assistant to join their expanding team in Amsterdam. In this role, you will support Directors and VPs across EMEA, handle daily tasks, provide temporary support as needed, and ensure the department runs smoothly.

Job Profile for Department Assistant

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Own and manage complex executive calendars across multiple leaders, time zones and shifting priorities, proactively anticipating conflicts and resolving them before they arise

Coordinate end-to-end global travel, handling all logistics with precision so leaders can remain focused on strategic impact

Process expenses accurately and promptly, ensuring full compliance with policies

Support projects and team events, from large off-sites to ad hoc gatherings, with attention to detail and high standards

Adapt quickly to new teams and environments, exercising sound judgement to contribute value immediately

Communicate clearly, professionally and effectively with executives, executive assistants and cross-functional partners across the business

Candidate Profile for Department Assistant

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of another language is a plus

Proven experience as an Administrative or Executive Assistant

Excellent Google Suite skills are a must

Demonstrated resilience and adaptability in fast-paced, constantly changing environments

Ability to work effectively under pressure

Exceptional skills in organising and managing multiple tasks simultaneously

Ability to make decisions independently and escalate appropriately

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with integrity

Talent to effectively support leaders and cross-functional partners

What Our Client Offers