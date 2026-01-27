Account Coordinator | German
Posted on January 27, 2026
Amsterdam
German
Posted on January 27, 2026
About this role
Our client is looking for a fulltime Account Coordinator German speaking. You will work with DACH team in the Customer Service Department. You are part of the European Sales office and will work in Amsterdam.
Responsibilities:
The ideal candidate always puts the customer first and maintains excellent service standards even in difficult situations. They appreciate your input and creativity when it comes to problem solving.
Responsibilities:
- Managing daily customer enquiries, order processing & invoicing, sample and trial orders
- Following up on lead-time quotations, pricing quotations trials & sample deliveries
- Providing internal sales support
- Handling requests for call-offs in order to enable delivery, stock level maintenance and timely ordering of new stock
- Contributing to the analysis and chasing of customer payments
- You will work closely with other departments (Sales, Technical Service, Production, Transport Planning) to formulate potential solutions to customer questions
The ideal candidate always puts the customer first and maintains excellent service standards even in difficult situations. They appreciate your input and creativity when it comes to problem solving.
Requirements
- German C1/C2 level and fluent in English
- Bachelor’s degree or the equivalent in relevant work experience -
- Previous experience with B2B customer supporting or operational positions
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
- Hard-working and action oriented
- Interested in inside sales
- Attentive, flexible, receptive to change and the ability to adapt quickly
- Multi-task, stress resistant, attentive to details and analytical
- Advanced Excel and other IT skills are a plus
Salary
€3100-€3300 per month
The company
Our client is active in the paper industry and they provide a broad range of services, support and advice. Our client cares about the environment, and sustainability from end to end.
Application Procedure
