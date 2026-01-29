Sales & Administrative Assistant | French & English

Posted on January 29, 2026
Amsterdam
About this role

Our client, a well-established international organisation in the beverage and flavouring sector, is expanding its operations across the Benelux region. To support this growth, they are looking for a Sales & Administrative Assistant to provide essential commercial support to the retail team and ensure smooth daily operations in their Amsterdam office.

Responsibilities

  • Assist the Retail Manager and Sales team with daily commercial operations and internal coordination.
  • Maintain accurate product, pricing, and promotional information in internal systems, including purchase order creation.
  • Prepare and update sales reports, performance overviews, and forecasts.
  • Coordinate with logistics, finance, and marketing teams to ensure timely execution of commercial initiatives.
  • Support the preparation of presentations, promotional materials, and trade marketing activities.
  • Handle incoming customer inquiries and follow up on retail activations.
  • Contribute to continuous process improvement and cross-functional collaboration within the Benelux team.
  • Support general office administration and day-to-day operational needs.

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, Administration, or a related field.
  • 1 to 3 years of experience in a commercial support, administrative, or sales coordination role, ideally within FMCG.
  • Strong organisational and analytical abilities with excellent attention to detail.
  • Good command of Excel and PowerPoint; experience with ERP/CRM systems (SAP, Nielsen, Power BI) is considered an advantage.
  • Excellent communication skills in English and French, Dutch is preferable
  • Proactive, service-oriented mindset and comfortable working in a fast-paced international environment.

What’s in it for you?

  • The chance to work with a globally recognised brand within a large, international group.
  • A dynamic, friendly, and collaborative working environment.
  • Opportunities for professional development and learning.
  • Competitive salary and benefits package.
  • A culture that values diversity, sustainability, and innovation.

 

We never request payment from candidates, and we always contact you through our official business accounts and platforms. If someone asks you for money, it’s probably a scam. Please always make sure that the job you’re applying for is listed on our website.

