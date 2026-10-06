Buyer | French & Dutch B2

Buyer | French & Dutch B2

Posted on October 6, 2026
Undutchables
Breda
French
Posted on October 6, 2026

About this role

As a Buyer, you are responsible for managing the procurement process for a portfolio of suppliers. You ensure optimal stock availability from these suppliers and continuously improve procurement processes, which may vary per supplier. You work closely with internal teams such as Procurement, Product Management, and Sales, while also building and maintaining strong, long-term relationships with external suppliers.
  • Maintain and strengthen relationships with assigned suppliers
  • Place purchase orders and closely monitor deliveries to ensure timely fulfillment
  • Analyze supplier delivery performance and take corrective actions to ensure reliability
  • Monitor product aging and manage inventory health
  • Coordinate advance shipping notifications with external warehouses to ensure efficient receipt and storage of goods
  • Identify and implement improvements in procurement processes to enhance overall supply chain efficiency
  • Support the identification of cost-saving opportunities and process optimizations

Requirements

  • Experience in a relevant field such as Buyer/Purchaser, Procurement Assistant, Purchasing Assistant, or Supply Chain Management
  • Excellent command of French (C1–C2 or native level) and English, both written and spoken, and professional proficiency in Dutch (B2–C1)
  • Good command of MS Office, particularly Excel
  • Strong analytical skills and attention to detail
  • Proactive attitude with the ability to work independently
  • Team player with strong collaboration skills
  • Willingness to further develop in the field of procurement and logistics
  • Located near Breda

Salary

€3500-€3900 per month

The company

Our client is active in the Security industry. They are a distributer for all kinds of smart security items, which they sell in the Benelux.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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