The Dutch government has announced plans to reform the Participation Act (Participatiewet) to help more people receiving social assistance find employment. The proposed reforms aim to make working more financially attractive and provide better support to those struggling to enter the labour market.

Dutch government plans to reform social assistance benefits

According to a government announcement published on November 20, half of those receiving social assistance benefits (bijstand) in the Netherlands have been out of work for at least five years. "Benefits are intended to be a temporary safety net, not a final destination," Minister of Work and Participation Thierry Aartsen said in the press release.

However, the government has found that many social assistance recipients are reluctant to take up employment because they are unsure how their earnings would affect their allowances and financial support from municipalities. While some measures to make working more financially rewarding have already been introduced, the government wants to explore what further changes could help people make the transition into employment.

Additional employment support for young refugees in the Netherlands

The number of people under the age of 27 receiving social assistance in the Netherlands has been rising in recent years. According to the government, young asylum residence permit holders (statushouders) accounted for around 60 percent of this increase in 2024 and made up 30 percent of all young social assistance recipients that year.