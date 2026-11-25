Account Manager | Polish, Czech or Slovak | Utrecht Area
Posted on November 25, 2026
Utrecht
English, Polish
Posted on November 25, 2026
About this role
Our client is an international manufacturer of technical products in the Utrecht area. As Account Manager & Business Development for Eastern Europe, you'll win new customers and grow long-term partnerships with distributors and strategic accounts, with the freedom to build your own territory. This is a full-time role of 40 hours per week, with around 20% travel.
Business development & sales
- Create demand by engaging end customers, including cold calling, and follow up on opportunities and quotes
- Build and grow profitable new business across your territory
- Find new opportunities through market analysis and lead development
- Keep the sales funnel up to date and clean
Account management
- Build strong relationships with key distributors, customers and strategic accounts
- Manage customer communication, follow-ups and escalations with internal teams
- Support customer projects, sample coordination and follow-up on awarded business
Performance & collaboration
- Manage quotations, pricing, forecasts and business reviews
- Track sales and POS budget against actuals, and adjust your strategy to meet KPIs
- Work with Program Managers, Application Engineers, logistics and customer service on tailored solutions
- Share market insights on trends, customer needs and competitors to support portfolio and product development
- Contribute to continuous improvement of sales processes
Must-haves
- Fluent English plus Polish, Czech, Slovak, Lithuanian, Latvian or Estonian
- 3-5 years of experience in sales, account management or another commercial role
- Strong negotiation skills and experience reviewing contracts
- Results-driven, sales-driven and self-starting
- Strong interpersonal skills with people at all levels, internally and with customers
- Collaborative, transparent and open-minded team player
- Driving licence (B)
- Already living in the Netherlands with the right to work here, as visa sponsorship is not available
Nice to have
- Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business Administration or Economics
- Knowledge of RF interconnect, radio head end units, automotive cameras, antennas or harnesses
- Competitive salary in line with experience
- Varied role combining inside sales and hands-on account management
- Freedom to develop new business and grow your own territory across Eastern Europe
- International environment with short lines of communication
- Room to grow, plus travel opportunities
- Utrecht area, The Netherlands
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