Our client is an international manufacturer of technical products in the Utrecht area. As Account Manager & Business Development for Eastern Europe, you'll win new customers and grow long-term partnerships with distributors and strategic accounts, with the freedom to build your own territory. This is a full-time role of 40 hours per week, with around 20% travel.

Business development & sales



Create demand by engaging end customers , including cold calling , and follow up on opportunities and quotes



Build and grow profitable new business across your territory



Find new opportunities through market analysis and lead development



Keep the sales funnel up to date and clean



Account management



Build strong relationships with key distributors , customers and strategic accounts



Manage customer communication, follow-ups and escalations with internal teams



Support customer projects, sample coordination and follow-up on awarded business



Performance & collaboration



Manage quotations, pricing, forecasts and business reviews



Track sales and POS budget against actuals, and adjust your strategy to meet KPIs



Work with Program Managers, Application Engineers, logistics and customer service on tailored solutions



Share market insights on trends, customer needs and competitors to support portfolio and product development



Contribute to continuous improvement of sales processes



Must-haves



Fluent English plus Polish, Czech, Slovak, Lithuanian, Latvian or Estonian



3-5 years of experience in sales, account management or another commercial role



Strong negotiation skills and experience reviewing contracts



Results-driven, sales-driven and self-starting



Strong interpersonal skills with people at all levels, internally and with customers



Collaborative, transparent and open-minded team player



Driving licence (B)



Already living in the Netherlands with the right to work here, as visa sponsorship is not available



Nice to have



Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business Administration or Economics



Knowledge of RF interconnect, radio head end units, automotive cameras, antennas or harnesses





Competitive salary in line with experience



Varied role combining inside sales and hands-on account management



Freedom to develop new business and grow your own territory across Eastern Europe



International environment with short lines of communication



Room to grow, plus travel opportunities





Utrecht area, The Netherlands



Sounds like a position for you? Click Apply and your application goes straight to our recruitment team.