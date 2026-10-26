Sales Executive | English | Utrecht area
Posted on October 26, 2026
Utrecht
English
Posted on October 26, 2026
About this role
Our client is an international manufacturer of technical products based in the Utrecht area. As Sales Executive, you'll drive profitable new business in your assigned region, combining inside sales with hands-on account management.
- Create demand by engaging end customers, including cold calling, and follow up on opportunities and quotes
- Build strong relationships with key distributors, customers and strategic accounts
- Identify new business through market analysis and lead development
- Manage quotations, pricing, forecasts and business reviews
- Track sales against budget and adjust strategy to hit targets
- Work with Program Managers, Application Engineers, logistics and customer service on tailored solutions
- Support customer projects, sample coordination and follow-up on awarded business
- Keep the sales funnel up to date and share market insights with the team
- Native English speaker and fluent in at least one of the following: Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, Polish or German
- 3-5 years of experience in a commercial role
- Strong negotiation skills and experience reviewing contracts
- Results-driven, self-starting and a strong team player
- Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business Administration or Economics is a plus
- Knowledge of RF interconnect, automotive cameras, antennas or harnesses is a plus
- Driving licence (B) and willingness to travel around 20% of the time
- Already living in the Netherlands with the right to work here
- Varied role combining inside sales and account management
- Freedom to develop new business and grow your own territory
- International environment with short lines of communication
- Competitive salary in line with experience, plus room to grow and travel opportunities
- Utrecht area
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