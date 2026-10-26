Sales Executive | English | Utrecht area

Our client is an international manufacturer of technical products based in the Utrecht area. As Sales Executive, you'll drive profitable new business in your assigned region, combining inside sales with hands-on account management.



Create demand by engaging end customers, including cold calling, and follow up on opportunities and quotes



Build strong relationships with key distributors, customers and strategic accounts



Identify new business through market analysis and lead development



Manage quotations, pricing, forecasts and business reviews



Track sales against budget and adjust strategy to hit targets



Work with Program Managers, Application Engineers, logistics and customer service on tailored solutions



Support customer projects, sample coordination and follow-up on awarded business



Keep the sales funnel up to date and share market insights with the team





Native English speaker and fluent in at least one of the following: Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, Polish or German



3-5 years of experience in a commercial role



Strong negotiation skills and experience reviewing contracts



Results-driven, self-starting and a strong team player



Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business Administration or Economics is a plus



Knowledge of RF interconnect, automotive cameras, antennas or harnesses is a plus



Driving licence (B) and willingness to travel around 20% of the time



Already living in the Netherlands with the right to work here





Varied role combining inside sales and account management



Freedom to develop new business and grow your own territory



International environment with short lines of communication



Competitive salary in line with experience, plus room to grow and travel opportunities





Utrecht area



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