Inside Sales Representative UK | English | Remote

Our client is an internationally operating company in the field of logistics and transportation in the Venray area.

The Inside Sales Representative will retain, develop, and grow a high-volume portfolio of small and mid-sized business accounts, including selected strategic growth opportunities. The role qualifies inbound leads, reactivates dormant accounts, and escalates the right customers to Field Sales when needed.



** This is a remote position. Applicants must reside in the UK and have legal authorization to work in the UK**





Managing a high-volume portfolio of customers through proactive outreach, lifecycle nurturing, and disciplined follow-up.



Taking ownership of KPI-driven commercial impact by reviewing personal performance metrics, identifying gaps, and taking responsibility for actions that improve activity, retention, and growth outcomes.



Qualifying inbound leads and efficiently routing them to the right commercial owner (Field Sales or self-managed).



Executing customer outreach campaigns, including maintenance, reactivation, and follow-up calls and emails.



Using CRM (CHUB), Power BI, and available market and customer data to prioritize outreach, identify growth opportunities, monitor portfolio activity, and track performance against UK market objectives.



Maintaining a consistent cadence of 200+ customer calls per month, supported by planned call cycles, digital channels, and CRM follow-up.



Recognizing signals of high potential and coordinating requalification and/or handover to Field Sales when appropriate.



Maintaining accurate records and insights for portfolio accounts, lost opportunities, and customer needs.



Contributing to the roll-out and execution of global and UK regional initiatives, ensuring alignment with customer expectations and our strategy.



Supporting the smaller locations of Global Key Accounts, MNC Coordinated Accounts, and international accounts with a strong cost focused approach, in line with overarching strategies.

