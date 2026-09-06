Vacancy | Sales Development Representative | English, French, German | Leiden
About this role
Are you an experienced international sales professional who enjoys communicating and understanding current and prospective customers to the T? Do you enjoy working in an international environment with a work-hard-play-hard ethic? If you are a productive and proactive undergraduate or graduate in the field of business, marketing, economics or similar, then this may be the job for you! Our client is currently looking for professionals as yourself to become their driven Sales Development Representative in their Leiden office. Your main goal is to use your strong academic roots and outstanding communication skills to independently build relationships.
With two offices in the Netherlands and others worldwide, our client is a preferred provider of global patent data, meeting the growth needs for timely and comprehensive patent information and resources.
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What exactly are you going to do
Your tasks and responsibilities:
- Your goal is to set appointments for a certain field or for the respective sales representative by identifying decision makers and incoming opportunities.
- Involvement in work campaigns is required, where you will be pre-qualifying calls or attending cold-calls in order to secure appointments.
- In order to effectively communicate with prospective customers, you must learn and understand the value proposition of the respective solutions and products effectively.
- To ensure client and prospect satisfaction by clarifying needs and transferring calls to the appropriate department for a resolution.
- Attend to the CRM system to maintain an up-to-date client and prospect information database.
- Build profiles of prospective clients using publicly available information.
- Assure confidentiality when managing sensitive customer and prospect information.
- Track, qualify and route incoming leads from all sources such as: direct mail campaigns, inbound and outbound calling, marketing, new sales group, special events, trade shows and company websites.
- Effectively and efficiently navigate the internet by utilizing appropriate search techniques.
- Work effectively with and assist others in a team environment.
- Acquire and leverage investigation, negotiation or probing skills to unravel sales opportunities.
What do we offer you
You will be offered a contract through Unique for the first 6 months – followed by a direct contract with our client. Our client has exceptional growth opportunities and you can take part in various training events. Overall, you have the opportunity to work in an international social environment.
Job Requirements
- A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience: business or marketing related
- 1-3 years of professional experience, preferably in the field of direct sales
- Sales/Account (development) management experience in B2B sales
- Strong oral and written communication skills
- Detail-oriented mentality with the ability to follow a defined process
- Enjoys working in a high-energy environment while maintaining time management skills
- Experience with Microsoft Office Applications (including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook)
- Familiarity with CRM systems is a plus
- Proven track record of investigation, negotiation or probing skills within sales
- Fluency in English is a must (spoken and written) and other European languages are preferred (e.g., German and French)
- Experience with sales in the scientific research publishing or academic field is a plus
- Able to work in a multi-cultural environment
About the company
With two offices in the Netherlands and others worldwide, our client is a preferred provider of global patent data, offering timely and comprehensive patent information and resources.