Vacancy | Sales Development Representative | English, French, German | Leiden

Are you an experienced international sales professional who enjoys communicating and understanding current and prospective customers to the T? Do you enjoy working in an international environment with a work-hard-play-hard ethic? If you are a productive and proactive undergraduate or graduate in the field of business, marketing, economics or similar, then this may be the job for you! Our client is currently looking for professionals as yourself to become their driven Sales Development Representative in their Leiden office. Your main goal is to use your strong academic roots and outstanding communication skills to independently build relationships.

With two offices in the Netherlands and others worldwide, our client is a preferred provider of global patent data, meeting the growth needs for timely and comprehensive patent information and resources.