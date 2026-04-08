Dutch Speaking Inside Sales in Amsterdam

Proactively generating new B2B sales opportunities (prospecting & cold calling)

Qualifying customer needs and supporting tailored solutions

Managing and developing existing accounts

Preparing quotes and following up on sales opportunities

Maintaining accurate records in the CRM system

Handling inbound enquiries and supporting the sales process

Fluent Dutch is essential (French a strong advantage)

B2B cold-calling or inside sales experience

Organised, resilient, and commercially minded

Confident communicator with a proactive attitude

Salary up to €40,000 + bonus

Dynamic, international working environment

Exposure to Benelux and French markets

Clear career growth potential in a fast-growing organisation

Our client is a market‑leading telecoms and technical security provider, expanding its presence across the Netherlands and France. They are looking for a proactive Inside Sales professional to support existing customers and help drive new business.You will focus on new business development and account support, working closely with the wider sales team to grow the customer base and deliver an excellent client experience.A great opportunity for an ambitious inside sales professional looking to grow their career in an international setting.To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.