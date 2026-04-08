Dutch Speaking Inside Sales in Amsterdam
Posted on April 8, 2026
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
Posted on April 8, 2026
About this role
Our client is a market‑leading telecoms and technical security provider, expanding its presence across the Netherlands and France. They are looking for a proactive Inside Sales professional to support existing customers and help drive new business.
The Role
You will focus on new business development and account support, working closely with the wider sales team to grow the customer base and deliver an excellent client experience.
Key Responsibilities
Profile
The Offer
A great opportunity for an ambitious inside sales professional looking to grow their career in an international setting.
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
The Role
You will focus on new business development and account support, working closely with the wider sales team to grow the customer base and deliver an excellent client experience.
Key Responsibilities
- Proactively generating new B2B sales opportunities (prospecting & cold calling)
- Qualifying customer needs and supporting tailored solutions
- Managing and developing existing accounts
- Preparing quotes and following up on sales opportunities
- Maintaining accurate records in the CRM system
- Handling inbound enquiries and supporting the sales process
Profile
- Fluent Dutch is essential (French a strong advantage)
- B2B cold-calling or inside sales experience
- Organised, resilient, and commercially minded
- Confident communicator with a proactive attitude
The Offer
- Salary up to €40,000 + bonus
- Dynamic, international working environment
- Exposure to Benelux and French markets
- Clear career growth potential in a fast-growing organisation
A great opportunity for an ambitious inside sales professional looking to grow their career in an international setting.
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
Our client is a market‑leading telecoms and technical security provider, expanding its presence across the Netherlands and France. They are looking for a proactive Inside Sales professional to support existing customers and help drive new business.
Salary
€40000 per annum, Benefits: + bonus
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