Dutch speaking Sales Development Representative

Dutch speaking Sales Development Representative

Posted on May 21, 2026
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
Posted on May 21, 2026

About this role

About the company:

You’ll be joining a growing, international company operating in the electronics and security technology space, providing innovative solutions that combine hardware and smart connectivity. With a strong presence across Europe, the business is focused on modernising access control and security systems for both residential and commercial environments.

What’s in it for you?

  • Competitive base salary of around €38,000 + bonus
  • Clear earning potential tied to performance
  • Fast-track career progression into closing roles
  • Hands-on sales training and ongoing coaching
  • International, high-energy working environment in Amsterdam

What you’ll be doing:

  • Cold calling is your main tool – you’ll be on the phone daily, opening doors and creating opportunities
  • Proactively reach out via phone, email, and LinkedIn to generate new business
  • Identify and qualify prospects in the Dutch market
  • Build and maintain a strong pipeline of leads
  • Book qualified meetings for the sales team
  • Consistently hit activity and revenue targets

What we’re looking for:

  • Native-level standard / Fluent Dutch speaker + strong English
  • A true hunter mentality – you enjoy chasing new business and closed doors don’t stop you
  • Comfortable with high-volume cold calling
  • Resilient, motivated, and target-driven
  • Previous SDR or sales experience is a plus, but mindset is key

To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas. 
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.

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Requirements

Dutch, English

Salary

€38000 per annum, Benefits: + bonus
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