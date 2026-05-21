Dutch speaking Sales Development Representative

Competitive base salary of around €38,000 + bonus

Clear earning potential tied to performance

Fast-track career progression into closing roles

Hands-on sales training and ongoing coaching

International, high-energy working environment in Amsterdam

Cold calling is your main tool – you’ll be on the phone daily, opening doors and creating opportunities

Proactively reach out via phone, email, and LinkedIn to generate new business

Identify and qualify prospects in the Dutch market

Build and maintain a strong pipeline of leads

Book qualified meetings for the sales team

Consistently hit activity and revenue targets

Native-level standard / Fluent Dutch speaker + strong English

A true hunter mentality – you enjoy chasing new business and closed doors don’t stop you

Comfortable with high-volume cold calling

Resilient, motivated, and target-driven

Previous SDR or sales experience is a plus, but mindset is key

You’ll be joining a growing, international company operating in the electronics and security technology space, providing innovative solutions that combine hardware and smart connectivity. With a strong presence across Europe, the business is focused on modernising access control and security systems for both residential and commercial environments.To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.