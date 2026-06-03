Business Development Representative | Dutch & French

Business Development Representative | Dutch & French

Posted on June 3, 2026
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
Posted on June 3, 2026

About this role

What you will do:
Pure Prospecting: Spend the majority of your day on the phone, actively approaching prospects and opening doors that others find closed.Lead Qualification: Identify high-potential leads and qualify them through powerful conversations.Appointment Setting: Book high-quality appointments for the Area Sales Managers (ASMs) to fill the sales pipeline.

Requirements

Who you are:
  • A true "hunter" mentality with a passion for cold calling and prospecting.
  • Resilient, persistent, and driven by hitting targets and "winning" the lead.
  • Excellent communication skills in Dutch (C1+), French (C1+), and English.
  • Charismatic on the phone and able to quickly build rapport with strangers.
  • Able to receive feedback and implement changes to improve your pitch.
  • 1+ years of work experience in cold acquisition and lead generation.
﻿If you are a starter with a strong ambition and passion to grow in sales, feel free to reach out and share your motivation with us!

Salary

€2800-€3200 per month

The company

Our client is a fast-growing leader in wireless access technology. To fuel their expansion in the Benelux, they are looking for a pro-active Business Development Representative for their Amsterdam Office.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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