Dutch and French speaking Sales Development Representative

Dutch and French speaking Sales Development Representative

Posted on May 22, 2026
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
Posted on May 22, 2026

About this role

About the company:

You’ll be joining a growing, international company operating in the electronics and security technology space, providing innovative solutions that combine hardware and smart connectivity. With a strong presence across Europe, the business is focused on modernising access control and security systems for both residential and commercial environments, with continued expansion in the Belgian market.

What you’ll be doing:

  • Cold calling is your main tool – you’ll be on the phone daily, opening doors and creating opportunities across the Belgian market
  • Proactively reach out via phone, email, and LinkedIn to generate new business
  • Identify and qualify prospects in Belgium (Flemish and French-speaking regions)
  • Build and maintain a strong pipeline of leads
  • Book qualified meetings for the sales team
  • Consistently hit activity and revenue targets

What we’re looking for:

  • Fluent in Dutch and/or French + strong English
  • A true hunter mentality – you enjoy chasing new business and closed doors don’t stop you
  • Comfortable with high-volume cold calling
  • Resilient, motivated, and target-driven
  • Previous SDR or sales experience is a plus, but mindset is key

What’s in it for you?

  • Competitive base salary up to €38,000 + bonus
  • Clear earning potential tied to performance
  • Fast-track career progression into closing roles
  • Hands-on sales training and ongoing coaching
  • International, high-energy working environment in Amsterdam

To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas. 
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.

Requirements

Dutch, English

Salary

€38000 per annum, Benefits: + bonus
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