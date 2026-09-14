Dutch speaking Sales Support Specialist
Posted on September 14, 2026
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
Posted on September 14, 2026
About this role
About the company:
This organisation is an innovative technology provider operating internationally, specialising in smart access and communication solutions for residential and commercial environments. With a strong growth trajectory and a reputation for reliability and forward-thinking products, the company combines cutting-edge technology with a customer-focused approach, fostering long-term partnerships across multiple markets.
The Role:
We are looking for a structured and detail-oriented Sales Support & Follow-up Specialist to play a key role in supporting our Area Sales Managers (ASMs).
This position focuses on ensuring smooth commercial processes, from quotation creation through to project follow-up and customer communication. You will act as a central point of coordination, helping to keep sales activities organised, responsive, and efficient.
Key responsibilities include:
What’s in it for you?
What we’re looking for:
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
This organisation is an innovative technology provider operating internationally, specialising in smart access and communication solutions for residential and commercial environments. With a strong growth trajectory and a reputation for reliability and forward-thinking products, the company combines cutting-edge technology with a customer-focused approach, fostering long-term partnerships across multiple markets.
The Role:
We are looking for a structured and detail-oriented Sales Support & Follow-up Specialist to play a key role in supporting our Area Sales Managers (ASMs).
This position focuses on ensuring smooth commercial processes, from quotation creation through to project follow-up and customer communication. You will act as a central point of coordination, helping to keep sales activities organised, responsive, and efficient.
Key responsibilities include:
- Preparing and managing customer quotations with accuracy and speed
- Following up on open offers, projects, and sales opportunities
- Maintaining regular communication with clients to ensure engagement and progress
- Supporting ASMs with administrative, commercial, and reporting tasks
- Keeping CRM and sales systems up to date and organised
- Coordinating internally with different departments to ensure timely delivery and response
- Tracking project timelines and proactively identifying follow-up actions
What’s in it for you?
- Salary circa 35000 with performance-related incentives
- Attractive benefits package including pension contribution and holiday allowance
- Office-based role in a well-connected location with easy access to transport links
- Career development opportunities within a fast-growing, innovative international environment
- Supportive and collaborative team culture with close interaction across sales and operations
- Stability and structure in a role that combines commercial exposure with administrative precision
What we’re looking for:
- Strong attention to detail and organisational skills
- Experience in a sales support, sales assistant, or commercial admin role
- Ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritise effectively in a fast-paced environment
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
- Proactive mindset with a focus on follow-up and closing loops
- Comfortable working with CRM systems and Microsoft Office tools
- A team player who enjoys supporting others while taking ownership of their responsibilities
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
Dutch, English
Salary
€35000 per annum, Benefits: + bonus
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