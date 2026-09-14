Dutch speaking Sales Support Specialist

Preparing and managing customer quotations with accuracy and speed

Following up on open offers, projects, and sales opportunities

Maintaining regular communication with clients to ensure engagement and progress

Supporting ASMs with administrative, commercial, and reporting tasks

Keeping CRM and sales systems up to date and organised

Coordinating internally with different departments to ensure timely delivery and response

Tracking project timelines and proactively identifying follow-up actions

Salary circa 35000 with performance-related incentives

Attractive benefits package including pension contribution and holiday allowance

Office-based role in a well-connected location with easy access to transport links

Career development opportunities within a fast-growing, innovative international environment

Supportive and collaborative team culture with close interaction across sales and operations

Stability and structure in a role that combines commercial exposure with administrative precision

Strong attention to detail and organisational skills

Experience in a sales support, sales assistant, or commercial admin role

Ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritise effectively in a fast-paced environment

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Proactive mindset with a focus on follow-up and closing loops

Comfortable working with CRM systems and Microsoft Office tools

A team player who enjoys supporting others while taking ownership of their responsibilities

This organisation is an innovative technology provider operating internationally, specialising in smart access and communication solutions for residential and commercial environments. With a strong growth trajectory and a reputation for reliability and forward-thinking products, the company combines cutting-edge technology with a customer-focused approach, fostering long-term partnerships across multiple markets.We are looking for a structured and detail-oriented Sales Support & Follow-up Specialist to play a key role in supporting our Area Sales Managers (ASMs).This position focuses on ensuring smooth commercial processes, from quotation creation through to project follow-up and customer communication. You will act as a central point of coordination, helping to keep sales activities organised, responsive, and efficient.To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.