Sales Manager | Amsterdam (Remote)
Posted on April 30, 2026
Amsterdam
English
Posted on April 30, 2026
About this role
Our client is a leading Turkish producer of paraffin and paraffin emulsions for a wide range of industrial applications. They are looking for a Sales Manager for Europe to manage and grow the European customer portfolio, drive new business, represent the company at trade fairs, and lead strategic market development.
- Manage the existing customer portfolio, strengthen, and develop customer relationships
- Conduct regular visits to potential customers across Europe to drive new customer acquisition and market development activities
- Identify sector-relevant trade fairs, represent the company at these events at a senior level, and generate new business opportunities
- Prepare competitor and market analyses, compile reports, and present them to management
- Prepare quotations for order requests with the approval of the reporting manager
- Coordinate and follow up on the operational processes of confirmed orders together with the Foreign Trade, Procurement, and Production departments
- Actively contribute to business development processes by creating new commercial opportunities, business models, and partnerships
- Research, evaluate, and implement new business areas that can generate potential beyond the company’s existing product portfolio
- Develop, implement, and report new commercial projects aimed at increasing company profitability
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field
- Experience in the chemical sector (petrochemicals)
- Existing customer portfolio within the European region in chemicals or preferably petrochemicals
- Proven experience in generating new business opportunities and commercial ventures
- Advanced level of English and Dutch
- Strong analytical thinking, communication, and negotiation skills
- Ability to work effectively with different cultures
Salary
€5000-€7000 per month
The company
Our client produces a range of paraffin and paraffin emulsions for technical applications across various industries.
Application Procedure
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