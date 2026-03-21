Sales Administrator | German & English
About this role
Are you a highly organised individual with strong administrative skills and a passion for fast-paced commercial environments? We are looking for a Sales Administrator for the DACH market with excellent Excel proficiency on behalf of our client, a global consumer products company, based in Amsterdam.
Please note: This is a temporary position for approximately 4 months via Adams Recruitment without the possibility for an extension.
Key Responsibilities:
Account Setup & Product Data Management
- Prepare detailed product data sheets (upload sheets/article data sheets) for newly onboarded DACH retailers, consolidating information from internal systems and coordinating with different teams for product-specific queries, test certificates, and compliance data
- Upload product images and content to retailer portals, maintaining accurate and current listings
- Ensure all product information published externally meets EU regulatory and labelling requirements; flag discrepancies proactively
- Conduct head-to-head product comparisons as needed
- Coordinate international creative requests between brand managers and account managers
Sales Reporting & Account Support
- Compile and distribute monthly sales reports and plans across all DACH retail accounts
- Maintain retail landscape overviews for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, updated quarterly
- Support the Sales Manager and account manager during sales calls, trade shows, and account-related meetings, including preparing sell sheets and requesting samples and collateral through internal trackers and portals
- Coordinate with Product and Brand Managers for updated prototypes and product information for web content, catalogues, and account maintenance
- Track all shipments and provide updates to the relevant sales manager or customer as needed
- Schedule and coordinate Account Planning Meetings
- Prepare and follow up on customer setup sheets, quote sheets, and sample or image requests tailored to individual retailer needs
- Respond to ad-hoc retailer requests for high-resolution images, product specifications, dimensions, and related product information
Customer Interaction
- Handle a portion of direct retailer communication by email, including sending documents, responding to queries, and following up on outstanding matters independently within agreed boundaries
- Maintain a professional, on-brand tone in all external communications within a B2B environment
Qualifications & Skills:
- Near native German speaker with professional fluency in English, written and spoken
- Minimum 3 years of experience in sales support, sales coordination, or a similar administrative role
- Strong written and verbal communication skills with the ability to represent the company professionally in all retailer and internal interactions within a B2B environment
- Strong organisational skills with ability to manage multiple concurrent workstreams and prioritise independently
- Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel (pivot tables, VLOOKUP/XLOOKUP formulas)
- Proficiency across the broader MS Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook)
- Detail-oriented and compliance-aware, particularly around product data published externally; EU labelling and regulatory requirements are relevant to this role
- Proactive by nature: able to spot potential issues ahead of time and flag or resolve them without waiting to be asked
- Bachelor's degree in Business, Sales, Marketing, or equivalent professional experience
- CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) background (highly preferred)
- Experience with retailer portals and product data or upload sheet processes (article data sheets, content uploads, product listings) (highly preferred)
- Familiarity with trade fair coordination, sample management, and supporting materials preparation (highly preferred)
- Background in or exposure to EU product compliance and labelling requirements (highly preferred)
What We Offer:
- Salary €3,200-€3,600 gross per year, including 8% holiday allowance
- 40 hours per week
- Hybrid working: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday in the office; Monday and Friday work-from-home
- Approximately 4-month temporary assignment via Adams Recruitment
- Small, close-knit sales admin team covering different European markets
- Informal, international working environment with fun as a stated company value
- Fast-paced, proactive culture with a high degree of ownership
- Centrally located Amsterdam office
Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com
Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require VISA sponsorship now or in the future.
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