Sales Administrator | German & English

Are you a highly organised individual with strong administrative skills and a passion for fast-paced commercial environments? We are looking for a Sales Administrator for the DACH market with excellent Excel proficiency on behalf of our client, a global consumer products company, based in Amsterdam.

Please note: This is a temporary position for approximately 4 months via Adams Recruitment without the possibility for an extension.

Key Responsibilities:

Account Setup & Product Data Management

Prepare detailed product data sheets (upload sheets/article data sheets) for newly onboarded DACH retailers, consolidating information from internal systems and coordinating with different teams for product-specific queries, test certificates, and compliance data

Upload product images and content to retailer portals, maintaining accurate and current listings

Ensure all product information published externally meets EU regulatory and labelling requirements; flag discrepancies proactively

Conduct head-to-head product comparisons as needed

Coordinate international creative requests between brand managers and account managers

Sales Reporting & Account Support

Compile and distribute monthly sales reports and plans across all DACH retail accounts

Maintain retail landscape overviews for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, updated quarterly

Support the Sales Manager and account manager during sales calls, trade shows, and account-related meetings, including preparing sell sheets and requesting samples and collateral through internal trackers and portals

Coordinate with Product and Brand Managers for updated prototypes and product information for web content, catalogues, and account maintenance

Track all shipments and provide updates to the relevant sales manager or customer as needed

Schedule and coordinate Account Planning Meetings

Prepare and follow up on customer setup sheets, quote sheets, and sample or image requests tailored to individual retailer needs

Respond to ad-hoc retailer requests for high-resolution images, product specifications, dimensions, and related product information

Customer Interaction

Handle a portion of direct retailer communication by email, including sending documents, responding to queries, and following up on outstanding matters independently within agreed boundaries

Maintain a professional, on-brand tone in all external communications within a B2B environment

Qualifications & Skills:

Near native German speaker with professional fluency in English , written and spoken

, written and spoken Minimum 3 years of experience in sales support, sales coordination, or a similar administrative role

Strong written and verbal communication skills with the ability to represent the company professionally in all retailer and internal interactions within a B2B environment

Strong organisational skills with ability to manage multiple concurrent workstreams and prioritise independently

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel (pivot tables, VLOOKUP/XLOOKUP formulas)

(pivot tables, VLOOKUP/XLOOKUP formulas) Proficiency across the broader MS Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook)

Detail-oriented and compliance-aware, particularly around product data published externally; EU labelling and regulatory requirements are relevant to this role

Proactive by nature: able to spot potential issues ahead of time and flag or resolve them without waiting to be asked

Bachelor's degree in Business, Sales, Marketing, or equivalent professional experience

CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) background (highly preferred)

Experience with retailer portals and product data or upload sheet processes (article data sheets, content uploads, product listings) (highly preferred)

Familiarity with trade fair coordination, sample management, and supporting materials preparation (highly preferred)

Background in or exposure to EU product compliance and labelling requirements (highly preferred)

What We Offer:

Salary €3,200-€3,600 gross per year, including 8% holiday allowance

40 hours per week

Hybrid working: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday in the office; Monday and Friday work-from-home

Approximately 4-month temporary assignment via Adams Recruitment

Small, close-knit sales admin team covering different European markets

Informal, international working environment with fun as a stated company value

Fast-paced, proactive culture with a high degree of ownership

Centrally located Amsterdam office

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com

Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require VISA sponsorship now or in the future.

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