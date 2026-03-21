Sales Administrator | French & English
About this role
Are you a highly organised individual with strong administrative skills and a passion for fast-paced commercial environments? We are looking for a Sales Administrator for the French market with excellent Excel proficiency on behalf of our client, a global consumer products company, based in Amsterdam.
Please note: This is a temporary position for approximately 4 months via Adams Recruitment without the possibility for an extension.
Key Responsibilities:
Order Processing & Retailer Coordination
- Process 10 to 15 incoming daily orders from independent French shops, logging them accurately in Excel and coordinating fulfilment with the production team
- Serve as the primary contact for French independent retailers, handling queries and follow-ups by email and phone in a professional and timely manner
- Liaise daily with independent sales agents covering the French market (commission-based, external), ensuring alignment on orders, stock availability, and customer requirements
- Prepare and follow up on customer setup sheets, quote sheets, and sample or image requests tailored to individual retailer needs
- Respond to ad-hoc retailer requests for high-resolution images, product specifications, dimensions, and related product information
Sales Reporting & Account Support
- Compile and distribute monthly sales reports and plans across all retail accounts
- Maintain retail landscape overviews for the French market, updated quarterly
- Support the Sales Manager during sales calls and account-related meetings, including preparing sell sheets and requesting samples and collateral through internal trackers and portals
- Coordinate with Product and Brand Managers for updated prototypes and product information required for web content, catalogue updates, and account maintenance
- Track all shipments and provide updates to the relevant sales manager or customer as needed
- Schedule and coordinate Account Planning Meetings
Content & Portal Management
- Upload product images and content to retailer portals, keeping listings accurate and current
- Prepare detailed product data sheets by consolidating information from internal systems and coordinating with different teams for product-specific queries, test certificates, and compliance data
- Conduct head-to-head product comparisons as needed
- Coordinate international creative requests between brand managers and account managers
Qualifications & Skills:
- Near native French speaker with professional fluency in English, written and spoken
- Minimum 3 years of experience in sales support, sales coordination, or a similar administrative role
- Strong written and verbal communication skills with the ability to represent the company professionally in all retailer and agent interactions
- Strong organisational skills with the ability to handle high daily volumes of tasks and prioritise independently
- Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel (pivot tables, VLOOKUP/XLOOKUP formulas)
- Proficiency across the broader MS Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook)
- Comfortable working at a high pace with accuracy and consistent follow-through on a high volume of daily transactions
- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Sales, Marketing, or equivalent professional experience
- Experience working with independent retail networks or fragmented B2B client bases (highly preferred)
- Familiarity with retailer portals and product data or content upload processes (highly preferred)
- Background in consumer goods (highly preferred)
- Experience with or interest in AI tools (nice-to-have)
What We Offer:
- Salary €3,200-€3,600 gross per month
- 40 hours per week
- Hybrid working: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday in the office; Monday and Friday work-from-home
- Approximately 4-month temporary assignment via Adams Recruitment
- Small, close-knit sales admin team covering different European markets
- Informal, international working environment with fun as a stated company value
- Fast-paced, proactive culture with a high degree of ownership
- Centrally located Amsterdam office
Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com
Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require VISA sponsorship now or in the future.
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