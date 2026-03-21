Sales Administrator | French & English

Are you a highly organised individual with strong administrative skills and a passion for fast-paced commercial environments? We are looking for a Sales Administrator for the French market with excellent Excel proficiency on behalf of our client, a global consumer products company, based in Amsterdam.

Please note: This is a temporary position for approximately 4 months via Adams Recruitment without the possibility for an extension.

Key Responsibilities:

Order Processing & Retailer Coordination

Process 10 to 15 incoming daily orders from independent French shops, logging them accurately in Excel and coordinating fulfilment with the production team

Serve as the primary contact for French independent retailers, handling queries and follow-ups by email and phone in a professional and timely manner

Liaise daily with independent sales agents covering the French market (commission-based, external), ensuring alignment on orders, stock availability, and customer requirements

Prepare and follow up on customer setup sheets, quote sheets, and sample or image requests tailored to individual retailer needs

Respond to ad-hoc retailer requests for high-resolution images, product specifications, dimensions, and related product information

Sales Reporting & Account Support

Compile and distribute monthly sales reports and plans across all retail accounts

Maintain retail landscape overviews for the French market, updated quarterly

Support the Sales Manager during sales calls and account-related meetings, including preparing sell sheets and requesting samples and collateral through internal trackers and portals

Coordinate with Product and Brand Managers for updated prototypes and product information required for web content, catalogue updates, and account maintenance

Track all shipments and provide updates to the relevant sales manager or customer as needed

Schedule and coordinate Account Planning Meetings

Content & Portal Management

Upload product images and content to retailer portals, keeping listings accurate and current

Prepare detailed product data sheets by consolidating information from internal systems and coordinating with different teams for product-specific queries, test certificates, and compliance data

Conduct head-to-head product comparisons as needed

Coordinate international creative requests between brand managers and account managers

Qualifications & Skills:

Near native French speaker with professional fluency in English , written and spoken

, written and spoken Minimum 3 years of experience in sales support, sales coordination, or a similar administrative role

Strong written and verbal communication skills with the ability to represent the company professionally in all retailer and agent interactions

Strong organisational skills with the ability to handle high daily volumes of tasks and prioritise independently

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel (pivot tables, VLOOKUP/XLOOKUP formulas)

(pivot tables, VLOOKUP/XLOOKUP formulas) Proficiency across the broader MS Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook)

Comfortable working at a high pace with accuracy and consistent follow-through on a high volume of daily transactions

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Sales, Marketing, or equivalent professional experience

Experience working with independent retail networks or fragmented B2B client bases (highly preferred)

Familiarity with retailer portals and product data or content upload processes (highly preferred)

Background in consumer goods (highly preferred)

Experience with or interest in AI tools (nice-to-have)

What We Offer:

Salary €3,200-€3,600 gross per month

40 hours per week

Hybrid working: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday in the office; Monday and Friday work-from-home

Approximately 4-month temporary assignment via Adams Recruitment

Small, close-knit sales admin team covering different European markets

Informal, international working environment with fun as a stated company value

Fast-paced, proactive culture with a high degree of ownership

Centrally located Amsterdam office

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com

Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require VISA sponsorship now or in the future.

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