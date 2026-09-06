Vacancy | Regional Sales Manager | German | Leiden
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
For an international company located in Leiden we are looking for a Regional Sales Manager. As a Regional Sales Manager you are responsible for the development of strategic sales plans for your region. You provide coaching and development to sales staff and monitor actual sales performance against sales targets and objectives. You have the drive and motivation to identify and develop sales opportunities with new and existing customers, even for regions you are not responsible. This is a very independent position and you carry out most of the tasks yourself. Your focus is on developing and maintaining healthy, positive customer and consortium relationships, while providing vital customer feedback to internal departments. You influence and manage sales strategy, work cooperatively with the Marketing department to plan campaigns, attend exhibits, visit customer sites and coordinate support activities with our Inside Sales Representatives. You will report to the Commercial Manager EMEA. Your responsibilities: Bring new business through sales of site licenses to academic, medical and scientific libraries in the region including consortia and academic/research/corporate institutions
- Identify key sales opportunities and manages sales against target
- Take a lead in major Consortia negotiations, Government tenders and large corporate deals
- Build positive relations with major purchasing groups
- Develop robust sales plans and coordinate sales and marketing activity with other RSM’s across the region
- Develop larger consortia deals, national deals and multi-site corporate opportunities
- Prepare sales reports, gap analyses and regional market updates for internal review and presentation to clients
- Proactively develop new ideas to increase sales opportunities across the whole region
- Work cross functionally to deliver projects
- Collaborate with Inside Sales Representatives & Global Telemarketing Manager to execute specific telesales/telemarketing activities to selected accounts as needed
- Take on projects as required by senior management
What do we offer you
An interesting and independent position in a creative and international environment. Work will be executed from our office in Leiden or from your home office in Germany. You will be in touch with all your colleagues around the world through online video conferencing tools and email. You will work in an informal, truly international organization. If successful, you will receive excellent opportunities to grow personally and professionally in an international and innovative environment. You will be offered a suitable salary and an exciting growth plan.
Job Requirements
Qualifications:
- Fluency in English and German both verbal and written
- Proven sales/account management track record of 3+ years in selling to academic, government and/or corporate sectors in dedicated market with good understanding of the region’s culture
- Negotiation skills -Tactical account development; Effectively exploring alternatives and positions to reach outcomes that gain the support and acceptance of all parties
- Sales ability – Using appropriate interpersonal styles and communication methods to gain acceptance of a products, service or idea from prospects and clients
- Customer focus – Multi-cultural awareness. Making customer and their needs a primary focus of one’s actions; developing and sustaining productive customer relationships
- Building customer loyalty – Effectively meeting customer needs; building productive customer relationships; taking responsibility for customer satisfaction and loyalty
- Communication – Clearly conveying information and ideas through a variety of media to individuals or groups in a manner that engages the audience and helps them understand and retain the message
- Hold a bachelor degree in commerce or equivalent
- Building trust– Interacting with others in a way that gives them confidence in one’s intentions and those of the organization
- Initiating action – Taking prompt action to accomplish objectives; taking action to achieve goals beyond what is required; being proactive
- Experience in publishing industry is a plus
About the company
Provider of sales and marketing services worldwide.