Vacancy | Regional Sales Manager | German | Leiden

What exactly are you going to do

For an international company located in Leiden we are looking for a Regional Sales Manager. As a Regional Sales Manager you are responsible for the development of strategic sales plans for your region. You provide coaching and development to sales staff and monitor actual sales performance against sales targets and objectives. You have the drive and motivation to identify and develop sales opportunities with new and existing customers, even for regions you are not responsible. This is a very independent position and you carry out most of the tasks yourself. Your focus is on developing and maintaining healthy, positive customer and consortium relationships, while providing vital customer feedback to internal departments. You influence and manage sales strategy, work cooperatively with the Marketing department to plan campaigns, attend exhibits, visit customer sites and coordinate support activities with our Inside Sales Representatives. You will report to the Commercial Manager EMEA. Your responsibilities: Bring new business through sales of site licenses to academic, medical and scientific libraries in the region including consortia and academic/research/corporate institutions