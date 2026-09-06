Vacancy | Sales Account Manager | German | Almere area

What exactly are you going to do

Making a difference with IT by buying, selling and refurbishing hardware? It is possible!

Do you get a boost from cold calling and interacting with your own clients and do you speak (near-)native German and fluent English? Then apply for this Sales Account Management position in order to bring your career on the next level in 2018!

As Sales Account Manager you build up your own network and maintain it. You will also take responsibility for :

Business acquisition and customer development (B2B);

The complete sales cycle with customized offers: negotiations, price and payment, delivery conditions…;

Developing and maintaining good relationships with your own network;

Constantly improving your own product knowledge and skills in customer service;

Your own distraction by using the company gym.

Besides having an interesting base salary you are in charge of upgrading your salary to the next level with an attractive bonus scheme.