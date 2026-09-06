Vacancy I Flemish + French Inside Sales I Almere

What exactly are you going to do

Are you looking for a challenging position within an international organization? Do you have previous experience in a B2B Sales Support or Customer Service function and do you speak Flemish, French & English? Then you might be our perfect match! For one of our clients we are looking for a colleague for their Sales Support department.

In this diverse function you are responsible for:

Answering customer requests via email and phone;

Helping out the sales managers with various administrative tasks, such as creating contracts and pricing agreements;

Assisting with organizing marketing- and sales-campaigns;

Be the spider in the web: you closely collaborate with other departments, such as finance and operations. You are flexible to take over a variety of tasks where needed.

Sounds interesting? Then read further and apply today!