Vacancy I Flemish + French Inside Sales I Almere

Vacancy I Flemish + French Inside Sales I Almere

Posted on September 6, 2026
Almere
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you looking for a challenging position within an international organization? Do you have previous experience in a B2B Sales Support or Customer Service function and do you speak Flemish, French & English? Then you might be our perfect match! For one of our clients we are looking for a colleague for their Sales Support department.

In this diverse function you are responsible for:

  • Answering customer requests via email and phone;
  • Helping out the sales managers with various administrative tasks, such as creating contracts and pricing agreements;
  • Assisting with organizing marketing- and sales-campaigns;
  • Be the spider in the web: you closely collaborate with other departments, such as finance and operations. You are flexible to take over a variety of tasks where needed.

Sounds interesting? Then read further and apply today!

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What do we offer you

We offer you a long-term, full-time employment opportunity in an international environment. Travel costs are covered, and you will have access to an attractive bonus scheme after your trial period. The salary ranges from €2500 - €2800 based on experience.

Job Requirements

In order to be considered for this function you need to meet the following requirements:

  • Next to Flemish you speak both French and English;
  • You obtained a commercial or administrative degree;
  • Previous B2B experience, such as Customer Service;
  • You know your way around MS Excel, Powerpoint and Word;
  • Experience in using Navision/Salesforce is considered a plus.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

About the company

Our client is a globally operating company with 80 employees in the headquarters on location in Almere.

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