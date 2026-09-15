Account Manager | Dutch or French | Almere Area

Our client is a global supplier and manufacturer of optical networking equipment as well as a reseller of refurbished networking devices (routers & switches). They are looking for an Account Manager to join their team at their HQ in Almere, Flevoland.

In this role, you will be responsible for developing new business and cultivating existing relationships with medium and large B2B customers across multiple countries. You'll combine proactive sales with account development, working closely with internal teams to deliver strong customer experience.



Responsible for sales of network equipment to new and existing customers (B2B).



Build and maintain long term customer relationships.



Execute telephone prospecting campaigns into target markets to identify, qualify and cultivate new and existing sales opportunities. Sales execution is done mostly over the phone and in our office.



Working together with other departments to ensure the top quality of your sales.



Attend training to build a growing knowledge of the product and customer satisfaction.





Results-driven, High-Energy individual capable of leading prospects to the next step in the sales process.



Fluent English + a native level of French and / or Dutch language.



Excellent phone and written presence and great interpersonal skills.



Strong work ethic and positive, professional attitude.



The ability to keep up in a fast-paced environment.



Experience in IT hardware/software sales is a plus.

