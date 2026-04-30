Sales Representative | French | Nijmegen
About this role
Are you a natural go-getter with a passion for sales? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, international environment where you can build and grow your own client portfolio? If so, this could be the opportunity for you!
Our client is a global leader in IT services, looking for a driven and proactive Sales Representative to join their dynamic team. In this role, you'll be working with existing accounts while actively seeking new business opportunities, making an impact in a vibrant and successful sales team.
Your main responsibility will consist of developing the French market:
- Turning prospects into clients by actively following up on the leads and seeking business opportunities
- Maintaining and growing existing accounts
- Support, improve, and update the team with internal processes
A day in the office looks like:
- Calling potential and existing clients to sell IT equipment (B2B worldwide).
- Building and managing strong client relationships.
- Buying and selling IT equipment for and from your clients.
- Negotiating deals independently, with the support of your team.
- Keeping track of your sales activities in the CRM.
- Staying in close contact with your colleagues across different countries.
- Learning something new every day to improve your skills.
- Sharing your ideas to help the company grow.
- At least 2 years of experience in a similar role.
- Fluent in the French and English language.
- You like working hard to reach your target.
- You are not afraid of the phone, social media, or just people in general.
- True team player.
- Enjoy learning and you do it fast.
- You are full of energy!
What's in it for you?
- A salary at par with the market + commissions + 8% holiday allowance
- Laptop and a cell phone
- Potential to quickly grow within the company
- A permanent contract from the start
- An attractive pension plan
- Complete and ongoing training from the start
- International feel in a multi-cultural team across several countries
- Opportunity to participate in an amazing adventure that starts now and hopefully never ends.
Ready to take on this exciting challenge? Apply now and become part of a high-energy, ambitious team!
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