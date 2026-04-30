Sales Representative | French | Nijmegen

Sales Representative | French | Nijmegen

Posted on April 30, 2026
Utrecht
English, French
Posted on April 30, 2026

About this role

Are you a natural go-getter with a passion for sales? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, international environment where you can build and grow your own client portfolio? If so, this could be the opportunity for you!


Our client is a global leader in IT services, looking for a driven and proactive Sales Representative to join their dynamic team. In this role, you'll be working with existing accounts while actively seeking new business opportunities, making an impact in a vibrant and successful sales team.




Your main responsibility will consist of developing the French market:



  • Turning prospects into clients by actively following up on the leads and seeking business opportunities

  • Maintaining and growing existing accounts

  • Support, improve, and update the team with internal processes



A day in the office looks like:



  • Calling potential and existing clients to sell IT equipment (B2B worldwide).

  • Building and managing strong client relationships.

  • Buying and selling IT equipment for and from your clients.

  • Negotiating deals independently, with the support of your team.

  • Keeping track of your sales activities in the CRM.

  • Staying in close contact with your colleagues across different countries.

  • Learning something new every day to improve your skills.

  • Sharing your ideas to help the company grow.





  • At least 2 years of experience in a similar role.

  • Fluent in the French and English language.

  • You like working hard to reach your target.

  • You are not afraid of the phone, social media, or just people in general.

  • True team player.

  • Enjoy learning and you do it fast.

  • You are full of energy!



What's in it for you?



  • A salary at par with the market + commissions + 8% holiday allowance

  • Laptop and a cell phone

  • Potential to quickly grow within the company

  • A permanent contract from the start

  • An attractive pension plan

  • Complete and ongoing training from the start

  • International feel in a multi-cultural team across several countries

  • Opportunity to participate in an amazing adventure that starts now and hopefully never ends.



Ready to take on this exciting challenge? Apply now and become part of a high-energy, ambitious team!

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Utrecht delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

German speaking Sales Development Representative
Partner Development Representative | German
Outside Sales | German or Dutch
Account Manager | English | Nijmegen
Account Manager | Dutch | Amersfoort
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Dutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 yearsDutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 years
The Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hourThe Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hour
Dutch companies required to disclose salaries in hiring process with new EU lawDutch companies required to disclose salaries in hiring process with new EU law
Experienced, relocated, and stuck: Restarting your career in the NetherlandsExperienced, relocated, and stuck: Restarting your career in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.