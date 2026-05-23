Business Developer | Danish
Posted on May 23, 2026
Utrecht
Danish
Posted on May 23, 2026
About this role
Do you thrive on winning new business and enjoy the excitement of closing deals? Are you motivated by growth, ownership, and working in an international environment?
As a Sales Representative (Danish-speaking), you will play a key role in expanding the company’s presence in the Danish market. You’ll focus on building new partnerships, onboarding contractors, and contributing directly to the company’s international growth ambitions.
What will you do?
As a Sales Representative (Danish-speaking), you will play a key role in expanding the company’s presence in the Danish market. You’ll focus on building new partnerships, onboarding contractors, and contributing directly to the company’s international growth ambitions.
What will you do?
- Proactively acquire new clients and build long-term partnerships using creative and modern outreach methods (including AI-driven tools)
- Identify and pursue new business opportunities to continuously grow your sales pipeline
- Onboard new partners onto the platform and ensure a smooth handover to Account Management
- Collaborate closely with internal teams to maximize client success and retention
- Stay up to date with market developments and adapt your approach to evolving customer needs
- Work towards ambitious sales targets in a fast-paced, results-driven team
Requirements
Who are you?
- Fluent in Danish (C1+) and professional in English
- 1–3 years of experience in B2B sales (field/outbound sales is a strong plus)
- A true self-starter who enjoys building partnerships and closing deals from scratch
- Based in or near Amsterdam or Utrecht
- Strong communication and negotiation skills with a commercial mindset
- Comfortable working in a data-driven, performance-focused environment
- Proactive, resilient, and eager to grow within a scaling international business
Salary
€2800-€3400 per month
The company
Our client is a fast-growing international digital platform operating in the home improvement and services sector. They support consumers in finding the right professionals for their projects while enabling businesses to grow through high-quality customer connections.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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