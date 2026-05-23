Business Developer | Danish

Proactively acquire new clients and build long-term partnerships using creative and modern outreach methods (including AI-driven tools)

Identify and pursue new business opportunities to continuously grow your sales pipeline

Onboard new partners onto the platform and ensure a smooth handover to Account Management

Collaborate closely with internal teams to maximize client success and retention

Stay up to date with market developments and adapt your approach to evolving customer needs

Work towards ambitious sales targets in a fast-paced, results-driven team

Do you thrive on winning new business and enjoy the excitement of closing deals? Are you motivated by growth, ownership, and working in an international environment?As a, you will play a key role in expanding the company’s presence in the Danish market. You’ll focus on building new partnerships, onboarding contractors, and contributing directly to the company’s international growth ambitions.What will you do?