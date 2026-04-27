German speaking Sales Development Representative

German speaking Sales Development Representative

Posted on April 27, 2026
Utrecht
German, English
Posted on April 27, 2026

About this role

Join a fast-growing tech scale-up on a mission to revolutionise partner engagement and accelerate revenue growth across Europe. With an innovative platform and a vibrant international team, this company is shaping the future of channel partnerships.

As a Sales Development Representative (DACH), you’ll be the first point of contact for partners in the DACH region. Your role is all about creating a great first impression, pitching the platform, scheduling introduction calls, and ensuring partners are fully on-boarded and engaged. You’ll work closely with the Partner Development Team to drive adoption and growth.

About You
  • Fluent in German and English (spoken and written)
  • Competitive, self-motivated, and eager to build a career in sales
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Comfortable working in a fast-paced, international environment
  • Able to work from the Utrecht office at least 4 days per week

What You Get:
  • Salary: €42,000 OTE per year with room for over-achievement
  • Hybrid working: 4 days in the office, 1 day from home
  • Work-from-anywhere: Up to 4 weeks per year abroad
  • 25 holiday days (+ option to buy 5 more)
  • Annual Learning & Development budget
  • Team events: Ski trips, boat outings, seasonal celebrations
  • Pension contribution (3%)

To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas. 
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.

Requirements

German and English

Salary

€42000 per annum, Benefits: Including OTE
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