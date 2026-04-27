German speaking Sales Development Representative

Fluent in German and English (spoken and written)

Competitive, self-motivated, and eager to build a career in sales

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Comfortable working in a fast-paced, international environment

Able to work from the Utrecht office at least 4 days per week

Salary: €42,000 OTE per year with room for over-achievement

Hybrid working: 4 days in the office, 1 day from home

Work-from-anywhere: Up to 4 weeks per year abroad

25 holiday days (+ option to buy 5 more)

Annual Learning & Development budget

Team events: Ski trips, boat outings, seasonal celebrations

Pension contribution (3%)

Join a fast-growing tech scale-up on a mission to revolutionise partner engagement and accelerate revenue growth across Europe. With an innovative platform and a vibrant international team, this company is shaping the future of channel partnerships.As a Sales Development Representative (DACH), you’ll be the first point of contact for partners in the DACH region. Your role is all about creating a great first impression, pitching the platform, scheduling introduction calls, and ensuring partners are fully on-boarded and engaged. You’ll work closely with the Partner Development Team to drive adoption and growth.To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.