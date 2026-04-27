German speaking Sales Development Representative
Posted on April 27, 2026
Utrecht
German, English
Posted on April 27, 2026
About this role
Join a fast-growing tech scale-up on a mission to revolutionise partner engagement and accelerate revenue growth across Europe. With an innovative platform and a vibrant international team, this company is shaping the future of channel partnerships.
As a Sales Development Representative (DACH), you’ll be the first point of contact for partners in the DACH region. Your role is all about creating a great first impression, pitching the platform, scheduling introduction calls, and ensuring partners are fully on-boarded and engaged. You’ll work closely with the Partner Development Team to drive adoption and growth.
About You
What You Get:
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
As a Sales Development Representative (DACH), you’ll be the first point of contact for partners in the DACH region. Your role is all about creating a great first impression, pitching the platform, scheduling introduction calls, and ensuring partners are fully on-boarded and engaged. You’ll work closely with the Partner Development Team to drive adoption and growth.
About You
- Fluent in German and English (spoken and written)
- Competitive, self-motivated, and eager to build a career in sales
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Comfortable working in a fast-paced, international environment
- Able to work from the Utrecht office at least 4 days per week
What You Get:
- Salary: €42,000 OTE per year with room for over-achievement
- Hybrid working: 4 days in the office, 1 day from home
- Work-from-anywhere: Up to 4 weeks per year abroad
- 25 holiday days (+ option to buy 5 more)
- Annual Learning & Development budget
- Team events: Ski trips, boat outings, seasonal celebrations
- Pension contribution (3%)
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
German and English
Salary
€42000 per annum, Benefits: Including OTE
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