Dutch speaking Sales Account Manager

A fast-growing company with a diverse, international team

A collaborative and agile work culture where your ideas matter

Hybrid working setup, with 1–2 days working from home per week depending on performance

Competitive base salary around €5500 per month + bonus

26 paid vacation days and 8% holiday allowance

Modern office with scenic views, free parking, and excellent public transport links

Comprehensive onboarding and ongoing training in products, sales techniques, and market trends

Company pension scheme and regular team-building and social events

Excellent long-term career progression opportunities within an international organisation

Manage the full sales cycle for networking equipment, from prospecting through to closing deals

Build, develop, and maintain long-term relationships with B2B clients

Identify and qualify new business opportunities through outbound sales activities

Grow existing accounts by uncovering new opportunities and customer needs

Collaborate closely with internal teams to deliver an exceptional customer experience

Prepare quotations, negotiate commercial terms, and follow up on customer enquiries

Maintain accurate records within the CRM system

Stay up to date with networking technologies, products, and market developments

Participate in ongoing product and sales training programmes

Fluent Dutch language skills, with a good command of English

Previous experience in IT hardware, networking, software, or technology sales

A results-oriented professional with a strong commercial mindset

Excellent communication, negotiation, and relationship-building skills

Experience managing B2B customer relationships and sales pipelines

A proactive approach with the ability to work independently and as part of a team

Motivation to succeed in a target-driven sales environment

Interest in networking technologies and the IT infrastructure sector

An international technology company specialising in networking solutions is looking for a driven Account Manager to join its growing commercial team in Flevoland. If you're passionate about sales, relationship building, and technology, this is an excellent opportunity to develop your career within a fast-growing international business.The company is a well-established international provider of networking solutions, specialising in both new and refurbished enterprise hardware. Serving customers across Europe and beyond, the organisation helps businesses maximise the value of their IT infrastructure through high-quality products, technical expertise, and exceptional customer service. With a strong reputation in the industry and ambitious growth plans, the business offers employees the opportunity to develop their careers in a dynamic, entrepreneurial, and multicultural environment.To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.