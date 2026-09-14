Dutch speaking Sales Account Manager
Posted on September 14, 2026
Almere
Dutch, English
Posted on September 14, 2026
About this role
An international technology company specialising in networking solutions is looking for a driven Account Manager to join its growing commercial team in Flevoland. If you're passionate about sales, relationship building, and technology, this is an excellent opportunity to develop your career within a fast-growing international business.
What You'll Get
Your Responsibilities
What We're Looking For
About the Company
The company is a well-established international provider of networking solutions, specialising in both new and refurbished enterprise hardware. Serving customers across Europe and beyond, the organisation helps businesses maximise the value of their IT infrastructure through high-quality products, technical expertise, and exceptional customer service. With a strong reputation in the industry and ambitious growth plans, the business offers employees the opportunity to develop their careers in a dynamic, entrepreneurial, and multicultural environment.
To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
What You'll Get
- A fast-growing company with a diverse, international team
- A collaborative and agile work culture where your ideas matter
- Hybrid working setup, with 1–2 days working from home per week depending on performance
- Competitive base salary around €5500 per month + bonus
- 26 paid vacation days and 8% holiday allowance
- Modern office with scenic views, free parking, and excellent public transport links
- Comprehensive onboarding and ongoing training in products, sales techniques, and market trends
- Company pension scheme and regular team-building and social events
- Excellent long-term career progression opportunities within an international organisation
Your Responsibilities
- Manage the full sales cycle for networking equipment, from prospecting through to closing deals
- Build, develop, and maintain long-term relationships with B2B clients
- Identify and qualify new business opportunities through outbound sales activities
- Grow existing accounts by uncovering new opportunities and customer needs
- Collaborate closely with internal teams to deliver an exceptional customer experience
- Prepare quotations, negotiate commercial terms, and follow up on customer enquiries
- Maintain accurate records within the CRM system
- Stay up to date with networking technologies, products, and market developments
- Participate in ongoing product and sales training programmes
What We're Looking For
- Fluent Dutch language skills, with a good command of English
- Previous experience in IT hardware, networking, software, or technology sales
- A results-oriented professional with a strong commercial mindset
- Excellent communication, negotiation, and relationship-building skills
- Experience managing B2B customer relationships and sales pipelines
- A proactive approach with the ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Motivation to succeed in a target-driven sales environment
- Interest in networking technologies and the IT infrastructure sector
About the Company
The company is a well-established international provider of networking solutions, specialising in both new and refurbished enterprise hardware. Serving customers across Europe and beyond, the organisation helps businesses maximise the value of their IT infrastructure through high-quality products, technical expertise, and exceptional customer service. With a strong reputation in the industry and ambitious growth plans, the business offers employees the opportunity to develop their careers in a dynamic, entrepreneurial, and multicultural environment.
To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
Dutch, English
Salary
€5500 per month, Benefits: + bonus
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