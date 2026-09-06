Vacancy | East-EU Sales Account Manager | Almere area

Vacancy | East-EU Sales Account Manager | Almere area

Posted on September 6, 2026
Almere
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Making a difference with IT by buying, selling and refurbishing hardware? It is possible!
Do you get a boost from cold calling and interacting with your own clients and do you speak (near-)native Polish or another Eastern-European language and fluent English? Then apply for this Sales Account Management position in order to bring your career on the next level in 2018!
As Sales Account Manager you build up your own network and maintain it. You will also take responsibility for :

  • Business acquisition and customer development (B2B);
  • The complete sales cycle with customized offers: negotiations, price and payment, delivery conditions…;
  • Developing and maintaining good relationships with your own network;
  • Constantly improving your own product knowledge and skills in customer service;
  • Your own distraction by using the company gym.

Besides having an interesting base salary you are in charge of upgrading your salary to the next level with an attractive bonus scheme.

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What do we offer you

We offer a full-time, fixed position with a direct contract in a stable and international company. You will enjoy an extensive one-month training program to gather knowledge about the industry and sales. The salary varies between €2200 and €2500, depending on previous experience (with the possibility to choose an interesting bonus scheme).
The company has its own gym, which employees can enjoy .

Job Requirements

The requirements for this role are :

  • Fluency in Polish or other Eastern-European language and English – spoken and written;
  • Excellent commercial communication skills;
  • Strong entrepreneurial attitude;
  • You are motivated by a good challenge;
  • You are self-managed, enthusiastic and driven.
  • Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
    Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. For this particular role the combination of Polish (or other East-European languages) and English is a must. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

Our client is an international player on the refurbished IT-market, who is aiming to make a change and who loves to take care of its employees.

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