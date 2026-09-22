Sales Manager DACH | Rotterdam or Hamburg

One of our international clients, an independent and innovative chemical distribution company specialising in polymers, with offices across Europe, is looking for a Sales Manager DACH.

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The role is linked to either the Rotterdam or Hamburg office, though most of your time will be spent on the road or approaching customers directly. The current focus of this role is developing the German and Austrian market, with an emphasis on polyethylene and polypropylene customers.

In this role, you will:

Develop new business opportunities across the DACH region

Work with existing customers in the region to maintain and grow sales while cross-selling

Build strong relationships with key accounts

Stay closely attuned to the market environment: monitoring market and price trends, price movements, competitor activity, and demand patterns

Provide technical and commercial customer advice in cooperation with the Technical Services team

Negotiate and conclude framework agreements and customer projects

Travel to meet customers on site, around 40% of your time

Work collaboratively with the Customer Service team and other departments to ensure the timely delivery of goods, fostering cross-functional communication and alignment

For this role, we are searching for someone who:

Holds a bachelor's degree in Business, Management, Marketing, Chemistry, Polymer Science, or a related field

Has at least 2 years of sales experience in commodity polymers, petrochemicals, or chemical trading, ideally with PP and PE

Has strong negotiation and communication skills in German and English

Is willing to be present at customer sites and travel, around 40% of work time

Is a highly motivated self-starter who can operate independently in a fast-changing environment

Is adaptable and driven, with the ability to work under time-related pressure

Can communicate complex subject matter clearly, concisely, and confidently with customers, both in writing and verbally

Can represent the strategy and interests of the company, while keeping a strong eye on the interests and priorities of customers

What's in it for you?

Full-time opportunity, 40 hours per week

Competitive base salary plus a performance-based commission structure

A field-based role with the flexibility to work from home, linked to either the Rotterdam or Hamburg office

Company car and travel expense allowance to support your customer visits across the DACH region

25 holiday days

Company laptop and phone

A role with direct exposure to the DACH sales strategy and key account development

Interested? Feel free to apply, or contact me for more information at nora@adamsrecruitment.com



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