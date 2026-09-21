Account Manager | German
Posted on September 21, 2026
Leusden
German
Posted on September 21, 2026
About this role
You’ll start by helping convert existing B2C leads into long-term B2B clients. With your energy and commercial mindset, you’ll be the bridge between our Dutch operations and the growing German reseller market. As the business develops, your position will naturally evolve into a full Account Management or Field Sales role, visiting clients, developing partnerships, and representing the brand.
This is a fantastic opportunity for someone who wants to build a market from the ground up and grow alongside an ambitious international company.
What You’ll Do
This is a fantastic opportunity for someone who wants to build a market from the ground up and grow alongside an ambitious international company.
What You’ll Do
- Reach out to potential German partners and convert existing leads into B2B customers
- Manage and grow relationships with key accounts across Germany
- Identify new business opportunities and help shape the local sales strategy
- Work closely with marketing and logistics teams to deliver excellent customer experiences
- Contribute ideas for improving the new German B2B portal and overall customer journey
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Requirements
Who You Are
- A German speaker (essential); fluent in English and Dutch is a plus
- A motivated professional with 2–5 years of sales or account management experience
- Energetic, communicative, and eager to build something new
- Not afraid to pick up the phone, connect with clients, and drive results
- Open to growing into an external sales or key account role in the future
Salary
€3000-€4000 per month
The company
Are you a German speaker with a passion for sales and relationship building? Would you like to take ownership of an exciting market launch, and grow your role as the business expands?
We’re looking for a driven and proactive Account Manager to join a fast-growing e-commerce group. You’ll be part of a dynamic team distributing mobile and tech accessories across Europe, and now taking the next big step: launching a brand-new B2B platform in Germany.
We’re looking for a driven and proactive Account Manager to join a fast-growing e-commerce group. You’ll be part of a dynamic team distributing mobile and tech accessories across Europe, and now taking the next big step: launching a brand-new B2B platform in Germany.
Application Procedure
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