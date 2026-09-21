Key Account Manager | German
Posted on September 21, 2026
Leusden
German
Posted on September 21, 2026
About this role
The ideal candidate for this role is a proactive and strategic thinker with a strong commercial drive. You are an analytical self-starter who thrives on the challenge of building a market from a promising foundation. You are comfortable acting as both a hunter for new business and a farmer for key accounts, and you possess the foresight to contribute to the company's long-term strategy. Your excellent communication skills allow you to build relationships with stakeholders at all levels.
What You’ll Do
What You’ll Do
- Your key responsibilities will include:
- Developing and executing a strategy to successfully enter and grow the German market.
- Acting as a business analyst to identify market trends, foresee opportunities, and provide strategic suggestions.
- Proactively hunting for new clients and business opportunities through various channels.
- Managing and developing a portfolio of new and existing accounts, turning warm leads into lasting partnerships.
- Traveling within Germany to visit key clients and build strong, in-person relationships.
- Collaborating with the internal team to ensure sales targets and company objectives are met.
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Requirements
Who You AreThe ideal candidate for this role is a proactive and strategic thinker with a strong commercial drive. You are an analytical self-starter who thrives on the challenge of building a market from a promising foundation. You are comfortable acting as both a hunter for new business and a farmer for key accounts, and you possess the foresight to contribute to the company's long-term strategy. Your excellent communication skills allow you to build relationships with stakeholders at all levels.
To be successful in this role, you have:
To be successful in this role, you have:
- German at a native or C2 level and English at a C1 level (spoken and written). Dutch is a plus.
- Proven senior-level experience in a similar role, such as Key Account Manager or Business Development Manager.
- A strong track record in business development and successfully entering new markets.
- An analytical mindset with the ability to translate data and market insights into strategic action.
- A valid driver's license and willingness to travel to clients in Germany.
- Please note that our client is not able to provide sponsorship for a work permit, nor are they open to relocators.
Salary
€4000-€5000 per month
The company
Are you a German speaker with a passion for sales and relationship building? Would you like to take ownership of an exciting market launch, and grow your role as the business expands?
We’re looking for a driven and proactive Account Manager to join a fast-growing e-commerce group. You’ll be part of a dynamic team distributing mobile and tech accessories across Europe, and now taking the next big step: launching a brand-new B2B platform in Germany.
We’re looking for a driven and proactive Account Manager to join a fast-growing e-commerce group. You’ll be part of a dynamic team distributing mobile and tech accessories across Europe, and now taking the next big step: launching a brand-new B2B platform in Germany.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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