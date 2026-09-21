Key Account Manager | German

German at a native or C2 level and English at a C1 level (spoken and written). Dutch is a plus.

Proven senior-level experience in a similar role, such as Key Account Manager or Business Development Manager.

A strong track record in business development and successfully entering new markets.

An analytical mindset with the ability to translate data and market insights into strategic action.

A valid driver's license and willingness to travel to clients in Germany.

Please note that our client is not able to provide sponsorship for a work permit, nor are they open to relocators.

The ideal candidate for this role is a proactive and strategic thinker with a strong commercial drive. You are an analytical self-starter who thrives on the challenge of building a market from a promising foundation. You are comfortable acting as both a hunter for new business and a farmer for key accounts, and you possess the foresight to contribute to the company's long-term strategy. Your excellent communication skills allow you to build relationships with stakeholders at all levels.To be successful in this role, you have: