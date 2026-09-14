Operational Buyer Son, Eindhoven

Operational Buyer Son, Eindhoven

Posted on September 14, 2026
Eindhoven
Posted on September 14, 2026

About this role

Keep a high-tech factory moving In a high-tech manufacturing environment, having the right material available at the right moment is essential. A missing component, delayed delivery or unreliable supplier can directly impact production. As an Operational Buyer, you will take responsibility for the operational purchasing process and the availability of materials and components. Suppliers and commercial agreements are already in place; your focus is on making sure purchase orders are executed correctly, deliveries arrive as promised and potential supply issues are addressed before they impact the factory. This is a hands-on role where you will be in direct contact with suppliers and work closely with planning, manufacturing and logistics. You will monitor the supply situation, manage changing priorities and take ownership when deliveries or material availability are at risk. Your work will include: - Managing and following up on purchase orders for technical materials and components. - Monitoring delivery performance and acting when suppliers are at risk of missing agreed lead times. - Maintaining direct contact with suppliers regarding order status, delays and delivery commitments. - Coordinating material availability with planning and manufacturing teams. - Taking ownership of shortages, supply disruptions and other operational issues until they are resolved. - Escalating critical supply issues and coordinating actions with the right internal and external stakeholders. - Making operational purchasing decisions based on lead times, delivery requirements and costs. - Identifying recurring supply issues and contributing to structural improvements. - Maintaining accurate purchasing and material data in SAP or another ERP system.
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