Operational Purchasing Coordinator Eindhoven

As an Operational Purchasing Coordinator you ensure that the right materials are available at the right time. The suppliers have already been selected and the commercial agreements have been established; from that point onwards, you take operational responsibility for the purchasing process. You are the link between suppliers, planning, production and logistics. You monitor purchase orders and delivery times, actively manage suppliers and take action whenever risks arise that could impact production. In a dynamic high-tech manufacturing environment, priorities can change quickly. It is therefore important that you maintain an overview, anticipate potential issues and take ownership until a problem has been fully resolved. What will you do? - Place, manage and monitor purchase orders for raw materials and components. - Monitor delivery times and coordinate deliveries with production and factory planning. - Act as the first operational point of contact for suppliers and hold them accountable for agreements and performance. - Work closely with Demand Planning, Manufacturing, Logistics and other internal stakeholders. - Make operational purchasing decisions based on lead times, costs and the total cost of a product or delivery. - Identify risks, deviations and bottlenecks at an early stage and take ownership of resolving them. - Investigate the root causes of recurring issues and contribute to structural improvements within purchasing and supply chain. - Ensure accurate administration and reliable data in SAP/ERP systems.

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