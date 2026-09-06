Vacancy | Junior Business Developer Sweden | English, Swedish | Utrecht
About this role
Are you passionate about sales and do you speak Swedish on a (near-) native level? In this challenging and exciting opportunity, you will be looking for online platforms to expand our client’s E-commerce! To do so, you will be working in a diverse team of 15 colleagues with 7 different nationalities.
As a Junior Business Developer, your responsibilities include:
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- Using relevant acquisition channels (phone, mail and in person) to target future marketplace platforms;
- Mastering a sales pitch that allows you to get sellers on board quickly and efficiently;
- Training sellers on back office duties and functional tools in order for them to meet the high quality criteria;
- Developing your new accounts until they are fully up-and-running;
- Attending industry events to represent the brand.
What do we offer you
We offer you a challenging and diverse full time position in a young and international company. The work location will be Utrecht.
- Full time and long term position;
- Salary indication: approximately € 2000,- / month;
- Travel compensation.
Job Requirements
To qualify for this job, you have to meet the following Requirements:
- (Near-) native Swedish and English skills;
- Bachelor's degree;
- Passion for the e-business sector;
- Ambitious to create and increase output.
- Excellent communication and negotiation skills.
About the company
Our client is a highly dynamic and international company that was founded in 2006 and specializes in online retail. The company has a flat organizational structure and a dynamic, multicultural team works on online projects.