Vacancy | Junior Business Developer Sweden | English, Swedish | Utrecht

Are you passionate about sales and do you speak Swedish on a (near-) native level? In this challenging and exciting opportunity, you will be looking for online platforms to expand our client’s E-commerce! To do so, you will be working in a diverse team of 15 colleagues with 7 different nationalities.

As a Junior Business Developer, your responsibilities include:

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Using relevant acquisition channels (phone, mail and in person) to target future marketplace platforms;

Mastering a sales pitch that allows you to get sellers on board quickly and efficiently;

Training sellers on back office duties and functional tools in order for them to meet the high quality criteria;

Developing your new accounts until they are fully up-and-running;

Attending industry events to represent the brand.

What do we offer you

We offer you a challenging and diverse full time position in a young and international company. The work location will be Utrecht.

Full time and long term position;

Salary indication: approximately € 2000,- / month;

Travel compensation.

Job Requirements

To qualify for this job, you have to meet the following Requirements:

(Near-) native Swedish and English skills;

Bachelor's degree;

Passion for the e-business sector;

Ambitious to create and increase output.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

About the company

Our client is a highly dynamic and international company that was founded in 2006 and specializes in online retail. The company has a flat organizational structure and a dynamic, multicultural team works on online projects.