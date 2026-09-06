Vacancy | Account Manager I Spanish market |
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do you want to work in a young dynamic international environment? Do you enjoy being responsible for ensuring an excellent service to your clients and maintaining good relationships with them? Do you have excellent language skills in Spanish and English? Then this is the job for you!
As an account manager you will build relationships via e-mail and telephone. Your clients will be small and medium sized businesses.
In this role you will:
- Add value for your clients by developing ideas and follow through to achieve a win-win situation for the client and the business;
- Continuously provide feedback and follow through on areas for developing and improving internal processes;
- Negotiate with a commercial mindset;
- Independently handle big accounts;
- Identify growth opportunities within your client accounts;
- Build and maintain working relationships with your client accounts;
- You answer customer questions by email and telephone;
- You follow up on outstanding payments.
What do we offer you
- A fun, innovative, and inspiring workplace close to Utrecht CS;
- A competitive salary based on experience;
- Full support and engagement from members of the team;
- A flat organisational structure where you are encouraged to take initiative;
Job Requirements
- You have a Bachelor or Master degree in Business or related education;
- You have at least 1-3 years of experience in account management/customer service (preferably B2B);
- You have working experience with and for the Spanish market;
- You have excellent communication skills and can use different communication techniques;
- You have excellent verbal and written communication skills in Spanish and English;
- You have a good overview of your client groups and you have an eye for detail;
- You are a team player and able to collaborate on a professional level.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
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Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.
If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up on our website via http://unique.nl/en/i'm-looking-for-a-job/working-for-unique/open-application
This vacancy can also be found under: English, Engels, Spanish, Spaans, Customer Support, Management, UK, United Kingdom, England, Britain, Accounts, Experienced, B2B, Professional, Full-time, Utrecht, Negotiate, Commercial, Sales,
About the company
You will start working in an ambitious team that shares a common goal, to grow the company. A dynamic atmosphere both in and out of the workplace where you can thrive. In our culture we embrace collaboration and fun, as this will contribute to our success.