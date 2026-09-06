Vacancy | Inside Sales Account Manager I German market | Utrecht area

Do you want to work in a young dynamic international environment? Do you enjoy being responsible for ensuring an excellent service to your clients and maintaining good relationships with them? Do you have excellent language skills in German and English? Then this is the job for you! As an account manager you will build relationships via e-mail and telephone. Your clients will be small and medium sized businesses. In this role you will:

Job Requirements

You have a Bachelor or Master degree in Business or related education;

You have at least 2-4 years of experience in account management/customer service (preferably B2B);

You have working experience with and for the DACH market;

You have excellent communication skills and can use different communication techniques;

You have excellent verbal and written communication skills in German and English;

You have a good overview of your client groups and you have an eye for detail;

You are a team player and able to collaborate on a professional level.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.



Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.



If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up on our website via

http://unique.nl/en/i'm-looking-for-a-job/working-for-unique/open-application



This vacancy can also be found under: English, Engels, German, Duits, Customer Support, Management, UK, United Kingdom, England, Britain, Accounts, Experienced, B2B, Professional, Full-time, Utrecht, Negotiate, Commercial, Sales,