Vacancy | Junior Sales Manager | French | Utrecht

Vacancy | Junior Sales Manager | French | Utrecht

Posted on September 6, 2026
Utrecht
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you passionate about sales, would you like to work in an international team and do you speak French on a (near) native level? As a Junior Sales Manager, your responsibilities include:

  • Targeting future top sellers through relevant acquisition channels
  • On-boarding sellers quickly and efficiently thanks to a mastered sales pitch
  • Training sellers to the back office, functional tools end to quality criteria
  • Developing the account until it is fully developed and self-sufficient

What do we offer you

We offer you a challenging and varied full time position in a young and international company. The work location will be Utrecht.

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  • Full time and long term position
  • Salary indication: approx. 1900- gross/month (negotiable and depending on skills and experience)
  • Additional benefits: travel compensation, 24 holidays/year, 8% holiday allowance
  • Excellent growth possibilities

Job Requirements

To qualify for this job, the following are required:

  • Native (near) French language skills
  • Good knowledge of the French e-commerce market
  • At least one year of experience in sales or business development
  • Excellent communication and negotiation skills
  • Bachelor's degree
  • Passion for the e-business sector

About the company

This international company is specialized in online retail, a highly dynamic company that was founded in 2006, and stands out through its growth. In a flat organizational structure a dynamic, multicultural team works on online projects. If you are looking to work in a fast-paced E-Commerce company with flat hierarchies you are in the right place.

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