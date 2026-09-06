Vacancy | Accountmanager Sales I French, English & Dutch I Full time | Boxtel
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you looking for a challenging and exciting sales role at a fun loving company in Boxtel? Then we are looking for you! A (near) native level of French and a professional level of Dutch and English is compulsory to apply. As an Account manager you will provide solid advice to clients and potential clients and you will be responsible for optimizing sales results. You will be to date on market developments and trends, and you will use this information when in contact with your clients. You will be the first point of contact for new clients, building strong relationships. You will be based at the Boxtel office with a main focus on new clients in France.
Main tasks:
- First point of contact for (new) clients in regards to sales opportunities and providing product information
- Contacting potential new clients
- Initiating client relationships and expanding them
- Handling information requests, sales applications and complaints
- Gathering all the necessary information for the sales order to be completed, and putting together the price offers.
What do we offer you
The position is fulltime and is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in working in an international and expanding company.
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- Competitive salary
- Full time position
- 24 holidays/year and travel compensation
Job Requirements
- Excellent communication skills in French (near native), English (professional) and Dutch (advanced)
- 2-3 years experience in sales support: customer service representative, inside sales representative, sales support officer, commercial back office employee etc.
- Customer focused and result oriented
- Knowledge of MS Office
- Structured and organized way of working
- Team player who can also work well individually
About the company
Our client is a market leader in producing and developing indoor play areas. The organisation anticipates market needs and always strives to deliver high quality solutions and innovative ideas. They have rapidly gained market share in France since last year, and are therefore looking to expanding their team.
The company atmosphere is very open and quite informal. All employees are very involved in the company and their focus is long lasting employment, which creates a pleasant work environment. The same applies to their client database; they aim for long-term and lasting client relationships.
Is this the position for you? Then please apply online below or for more information contact Sarah White at 0031(0)6 41682158 or via mail eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com