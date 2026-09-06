Vacancy | Accountmanager Sales I French, English & Dutch I Full time | Boxtel

Our client is a market leader in producing and developing indoor play areas. The organisation anticipates market needs and always strives to deliver high quality solutions and innovative ideas. They have rapidly gained market share in France since last year, and are therefore looking to expanding their team.

The company atmosphere is very open and quite informal. All employees are very involved in the company and their focus is long lasting employment, which creates a pleasant work environment. The same applies to their client database; they aim for long-term and lasting client relationships.

Is this the position for you? Then please apply online below or for more information contact Sarah White at 0031(0)6 41682158 or via mail eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com