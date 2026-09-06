Sales Support English in Capelle aan den Ijssel
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
This important position is integral to our International Sales Team. It blends the duties of sales administration and service to provide customers with one point of contact for sales and support needs. The ability to exercise good judgment while setting proper expectations with exceptional attention to detail and follow through the critical areas.
Principal Accountabilities
Process product orders from quote to invoice
- Create and process quotes, orders, shipments, invoices in the business system as need for products.
- Create efficient logistics plans to meet customers and salespersons schedules.
- Dispatch service as needed, and process parts orders as needed.
- Maintain excellent working relationships with installation and service companies.
- Develop freight quotes as needed.
- Create and submit all necessary shipping documents and commercial invoices.
- Track sales orders and follow up as needed to confirm installation dates are met & customers are satisfied.
- Invoice all freight charges (marketing material, apparel, etc.).
- Answer questions via phone and email.
- Cross-train and backup other office personnel when needed.
Communication with Distributor and Direct Accounts
- Use the CRM system to establish phone call contact schedules per accounts assigned.
- Maintain the CRM system with up-to-date accurate contact & account information.
- Call specified contacts as scheduled to confirm company’s products are performing optimally & if there are any service issues.
- Serve as point contact for assigned accounts.
- Investigate reported issues & pass to CSR team.
Other Important Duties
- Ship marketing materials to customers.
- Get freight quotes for shipments
- Assist with yearend physical inventory audit.
- Create new accounts in the business system.
- Maintain daily sales report (correct errors effecting commission plans, etc.).
- Will require occasional communication on evenings and weekend.
What do we offer you
- You will start on a 6 month contract with Unique Multilingual and then there is a possibility of a direct contract with the company.
- Full time position based on 40 hours.
- Salary depends on the experience.
- Start date as soon as possible.
- The company offers 27 days holiday per year as well as 13th month.
- in house fitness is free to use.
Job Requirements
- 3-5 years of experience in sales support or similar role.
- Self-starter & independent work ethic with small business experience.
- Demonstrated ability to handle dynamic situations & conflict resolution.
- Post High School Education.
- Ability to read and write English is required, Dutch and German are a plus.
- Proven written and verbal communication skills with international companies and direct customers.
- Excellent PC skills including MS Office products, ERP and CRM systems.
- Strong attention to detail and organizational skills.
- Strong ability to multitask and work with constant interruption.
- Experience with INCOTERMS, customs, international freight operations.
About the company
An international fitness company in Capelle aan den Ijssel.
Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900