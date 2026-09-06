Sales Support English in Capelle aan den Ijssel

What exactly are you going to do

This important position is integral to our International Sales Team. It blends the duties of sales administration and service to provide customers with one point of contact for sales and support needs. The ability to exercise good judgment while setting proper expectations with exceptional attention to detail and follow through the critical areas.

Principal Accountabilities

Process product orders from quote to invoice

Create and process quotes, orders, shipments, invoices in the business system as need for products.

Create efficient logistics plans to meet customers and salespersons schedules.

Dispatch service as needed, and process parts orders as needed.

Maintain excellent working relationships with installation and service companies.

Develop freight quotes as needed.

Create and submit all necessary shipping documents and commercial invoices.

Track sales orders and follow up as needed to confirm installation dates are met & customers are satisfied.

Invoice all freight charges (marketing material, apparel, etc.).

Answer questions via phone and email.

Cross-train and backup other office personnel when needed.

Communication with Distributor and Direct Accounts

Use the CRM system to establish phone call contact schedules per accounts assigned.

Maintain the CRM system with up-to-date accurate contact & account information.

Call specified contacts as scheduled to confirm company’s products are performing optimally & if there are any service issues.

Serve as point contact for assigned accounts.

Investigate reported issues & pass to CSR team.

Other Important Duties