Vacancy | Sales Assistant | English | Dutch | French | German

Vacancy | Sales Assistant | English | Dutch | French | German

Posted on September 6, 2026
Capelle aan den IJssel
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

We are currently recruiting for a leading family business in men's fashion. Because of strong international growth the company is looking for a new commercial reinforcement in the support team. In this position you are the connection between sales, product management and the logistics team. Your daily focus is on sales support to the international sales managers, agents and customers. You are the contact person for all international business related questions, with your support the company delivers the perfect service for commercial success. Main activities:

  • Being the first point of contact by e-mail and telephone for all international relations.
  • Supporting the Account and sales managers.
  • Ensuring secure & up-to-date stock information, analyzing sales results and re-orders.
  • Monitoring and coordinating the order flow (preorders, reorders, returns) for all international accounts and follow-up of deliveries (including any export documentation.)
  • Proactively informing customers about products, prices and deliveries.

What do we offer you

Long term job opportunity at an international company. Salary indication depending on experience:€2300-€2800.

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Job Requirements

Job requirements:

  • HBO work and thinking level and / or relevant work experience, preferably with an international organization.
  • Communicative and excellent command of Dutch, English in word and writing. At least intermediate level of German or French is required.
  • Good control of MS Office, especially Excel.
  • Knowledge of Navision is an advantage.
  • Full-time available.
  • Stress-resistant.
  • Analytical team player.
  • Customer and service-oriented.
  • Commercial and problem-solving insight.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.

About the company

Fashion company in the area of Rotterdam. Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis at 010-5032900.

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