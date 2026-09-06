Vacancy | Sales Assistant | English | Dutch | French | German

What exactly are you going to do

We are currently recruiting for a leading family business in men's fashion. Because of strong international growth the company is looking for a new commercial reinforcement in the support team. In this position you are the connection between sales, product management and the logistics team. Your daily focus is on sales support to the international sales managers, agents and customers. You are the contact person for all international business related questions, with your support the company delivers the perfect service for commercial success. Main activities: