Inside Sales | German | English | Tilburg area

The organization located in Tilburg area provides training to fitness professionals and equipment for mainly group fitness classes. This young and energetic organization is a big player in the Dutch and Belgian market and sees a lot of potential in the German market. Three account managers already work with some clients in Germany, however there is still a lot of potential to grow in this region.



Interested? You can apply online by clicking the button below. For more information, please contact Unique Multilingual Eindhoven at +31 (0) 402 395 200 or via mail: eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com