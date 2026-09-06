Inside Sales | German | English | Tilburg area
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
In the position of Inside sales you will be responsible for the German market together with the account managers. You will be the first point of contact of existing customers and you will also acquire new customers. You enjoy being in contact with (soon-to-be) customers and get energy from sales calls. Talking with strangers comes natural to you, you’re service-oriented and a self-starter who can set-up a strategic plan.
What do we offer you
You will work in a passionate, sporty and dynamic team which creates an open working environment. The team works closely together and enjoys team activities such as setting up the Christmas three and ski-trips. It is a permanent position with growing potential towards for example a field sales position. The salary indication is based on previous experience, in addition there is an additional bonus arrangement based on targets. If sports is a passion of you, there is a free fitness plan to continue the healthy lifestyle.
Job Requirements
- Passion for sales.
- Native German speaker and in addition English or Dutch on a good level is also required.
- Proven track record of hitting targets in a result driven environment.
- Sales-oriented, proactive and extrovert personality.
- Team player who can also work independently.
- Self-disciplined with a great sense of responsibility.
- The phone is your best friend which will be used as a means to reach your goal.
- Affinity with sport is big advantage.
About the company
The organization located in Tilburg area provides training to fitness professionals and equipment for mainly group fitness classes. This young and energetic organization is a big player in the Dutch and Belgian market and sees a lot of potential in the German market. Three account managers already work with some clients in Germany, however there is still a lot of potential to grow in this region.
Interested? You can apply online by clicking the button below. For more information, please contact Unique Multilingual Eindhoven at +31 (0) 402 395 200 or via mail: eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com