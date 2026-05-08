Account Manager | French & Dutch B2
Posted on May 8, 2026
Goirle
French
Posted on May 8, 2026
About this role
As an Account Manager for France, you will work very independently and have a great deal of freedom to develop your market. You will also travel abroad frequently for commercial activities.
You will focus on generating new leads and expanding existing customer relationships. Thanks to your persuasiveness, communication skills, and knowledge of the French market, you know how to open doors and successfully develop relationships further. What you will do:
You will focus on generating new leads and expanding existing customer relationships. Thanks to your persuasiveness, communication skills, and knowledge of the French market, you know how to open doors and successfully develop relationships further. What you will do:
- Actively acquire new customers through sales prospecting.
- Manage and grow an existing customer portfolio.
- Visit (potential) customers in France and ensure proper processing and follow-up of agreements.
- Independently create an effective and realistic visit schedule.
- Identify market, customer, and competitor developments and respond proactively.
- Work closely with the internal sales team to answer customer inquiries and prepare quotations.
- Participate in international environmental trade fairs.
- Be part of a close-knit commercial team and report to the team leader. Your work area includes the French-speaking regions: France, Wallonia, Luxembourg, and Switzerland.
Requirements
- A strong commercial drive and genuine passion for sales.
- Fluent in French (C2-level) with a good command of Dutch (B2 or a confident B1 speaker). Dutch is needed for internal communication and onboarding.
- At least 3 years of experience in a similar role, it's a plus if you worked in an international environment before.
- Comfortable with and well-adapted to French culture.
- Completed commercial MBO+/HBO education, preferably with a technical/commercial focus.
- Good knowledge of Microsoft Office; experience with AccountView is a plus.
- Driver’s license B and flexibility in working hours due to travel.
Salary
€3000-€4900 per month
The company
Our client is an international company active in the circular economy that specializes in sustainable packaging and recycling solutions. The organization develops and supplies innovative collection and waste management products for businesses and industries, helping customers process and recycle materials in an environmentally responsible way. The company operates across multiple European markets and focuses on sustainability, efficiency, and long-term customer partnerships.
Application Procedure
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