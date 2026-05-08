Account Manager | French & Dutch B2

Actively acquire new customers through sales prospecting.

Manage and grow an existing customer portfolio.

Visit (potential) customers in France and ensure proper processing and follow-up of agreements.

Independently create an effective and realistic visit schedule.

Identify market, customer, and competitor developments and respond proactively.

Work closely with the internal sales team to answer customer inquiries and prepare quotations.

Participate in international environmental trade fairs.

Be part of a close-knit commercial team and report to the team leader. Your work area includes the French-speaking regions: France, Wallonia, Luxembourg, and Switzerland.

As an Account Manager for France, you will work very independently and have a great deal of freedom to develop your market. You will also travel abroad frequently for commercial activities.You will focus on generating new leads and expanding existing customer relationships. Thanks to your persuasiveness, communication skills, and knowledge of the French market, you know how to open doors and successfully develop relationships further. What you will do: