Account Manager | German | Noord Holland

Account Manager | German | Noord Holland

Posted on April 14, 2026
Enkhuizen
Dutch, English
Posted on April 14, 2026

About this role

Our client is a leader in the distribution and supply of high-quality chemicals for a variety of industries, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and more. With a strong focus on quality, service, and sustainability, they pride themselves on delivering excellence across their international operations. They are currently seeking a detail-oriented and proactive Account Manager with German and Dutch language skills.



Responsibilities/Tasks


To further expand the activities in the food industry, our client looking for an Account Manager Food. In this role, you will focus on producers within the food industry and you will be responsible for developing and expanding long-term commercial relationships. The ideal candidate has good understanding of the food market, a relevant network, and is able to translate market insights into concrete revenue growth. Knowledge of raw materials used in the food industry is essential. As an Account Manager Food, you are fully responsible for your own customer portfolio and act as a sparring partner for both clients and internal stakeholders.



  • Managing and further developing existing client relationships within the food industry

  • Actively developing new business based on your network and market knowledge

  • Identifying market developments, trends, and commercial opportunities

  • Advising clients on products, applications, and potential additional propositions

  • Contributing to product introductions, volumes, pricing levels, and commercial strategy

  • Negotiating prices, contracts, and delivery terms

  • Achieving revenue and margin targets

  • Regularly visiting clients, suppliers, and international trade fairs (approximately 40% travel)


Requirements


Our client is looking for a commercially driven professional with strong market knowledge and persuasive skills.


Your Profile:



  • Bachelor's degree or higher level of thinking and working (e.g., Commercial Economics, International Business)

  • Minimum of 2 years of commercial experience within the food industry (preferably ingredients/raw materials)

  • An active network within the food industry

  • Ability to make realistic assessments of achievable volumes and pricing levels

  • Strong negotiation skills and ability to build relationships at a strategic level

  • Independent, entrepreneurial, and results-oriented


Languages:



  • Fluent in German, Dutch, and English

  • Additional languages (e.g., French or Eastern European languages) are a strong plus


Other:



  • Experience with international trade and logistics processes

  • Familiarity with SAP and Excel is an advantag


What They Offer:



  • Competitive salary with an attractive commission scheme

  • Fully employer-paid pension plan

  • Company car, laptop, and phone

  • 25 vacation days + 8% holiday allowance

  • International career opportunities with growth potential

  • Plenty of room for personal initiative and commercial impact

  • Active staff association and a pleasant working atmosphere

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