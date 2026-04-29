Business Development Representative | German C2

Business Development Representative | German C2

Posted on April 29, 2026
Den Bosch
German
Posted on April 29, 2026

About this role

We are collaborating with a leading international advisory firm that specializes in supporting entrepreneurs through significant business transitions. As they continue to grow, they are seeking a motivated German-speaking Business Development Representative to help drive expansion into the German market.
Key Responsibilities:
  • Actively reach out to entrepreneurs by phone through cold calling, establishing meaningful connections and discussing business growth and future strategies.
  • Engage potential clients and invite them to business events and educational programs that align with their goals.
  • Collaborate with senior business leaders to identify new market opportunities and contribute to the company’s strategic expansion.
  • Offer guidance and insights to help entrepreneurs plan for future business transitions.
  • Ensure accurate documentation of all client interactions and continuously seek self-improvement in sales techniques.
  • Take full ownership of your personal targets, drive results, and stay accountable for your success.

Are you a driven, ambitious individual who thrives in fast-paced environments?This opportunity is perfect for proactive professionals who excel in building strong client relationships through cold calling. With a competitive On-Target Earnings (OTE) model, your hard work and achievements will be directly rewarded.

Requirements

Requirements:
  • Driven by conversations: You enjoy engaging with prospects and are comfortable using the phone as a primary tool for client outreach and acquisition.
  • Experience: You are a senior sales professional. Big plus if you have a proven history of working with entrepreneurs.
  • Proven track record: It's a big plus if you have a successful background in working with entrepreneurs and understand the challenges they face in growing and selling their businesses.
  • Outstanding communication skills: You can hold meaningful and impactful conversations with business owners, establishing trust and offering valuable insights.
  • Fluency in German: You are a C2 German speaker, and have a solid professional background in the market.
  • Flexible availability: Able to commit 3-5 days a week.
  • Workplace flexibility: Open to working from the Den Bosch or Düsseldorf office or hybrid, depending on your preference.
  • Self-motivated: You are a proactive, independent worker who is also able to thrive as part of a team when needed.
Please note that our client prefers freelancers for this position. However, for the right candidate, they are open to a direct contract. If you're unfamiliar with freelancing, don't worry—both our client and we are happy to guide you through the process.

Salary

€62000-€62000 per month

The company

Our client is a mergers and acquisitions consultancy that focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Our client has grown into an international firm, specializing in assisting entrepreneurs with buying, selling, and valuating companies.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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