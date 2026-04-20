Business Developer DACH Market | German (C1)

Our client is a fast-growing international player in the packaging industry, specializing in custom-printed cardboard packaging solutions for the food sector. With an in-house production facility and a strong focus on customer-centric service, the company supports resellers across Europe in strengthening their brand presence.Since its founding in 2014, the organization has experienced continuous growth and is currently expanding its production capacity to meet increasing demand. Working here means being part of an ambitious, young, and international team where innovation, collaboration, and growth are central.