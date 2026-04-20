Business Developer DACH Market | German (C1)
Posted on April 20, 2026
Tilburg
English, German
Posted on April 20, 2026
About this role
As Business Developer, you play a key role within the commercial team with a focus on the DACH market. You are responsible for supporting and strengthening relationships with resellers, while ensuring a smooth and efficient sales process from quotation to delivery. You will also collaborate closely with internal departments such as Planning, Production, and Logistics.
Your responsibilities include:
Your responsibilities include:
- Build and strengthen relationships with international resellers regarding products, pricing, and delivery terms
- Find own leads and partnership management
- Guide customers throughout their journey, identifying commercial opportunities and maximizing potential
- Prepare and follow up on quotations, while handling incoming emails and phone inquiries
- Collaborate closely with internal teams to align on production possibilities and customer needs
- Actively contribute to the growth of both the company and your own professional development
Requirements
You are a proactive and customer-oriented professional who enjoys working in a dynamic, international sales environment.
- Experience in Sales Support, Customer Service, Commercial Internal Sales, or a similar role is a plus
- Affinity or experience for cold acquisition
- Strong communication and organizational skills
- Commercial mindset
- Ability to multitask and work efficiently in a fast-paced environment
- Fluency in German and English (both written and spoken)
- Dutch is a plus, but not required
- Available for 32+ hours per week
- Since the role is fully in the office, you need to live within 45 minutes distance
Salary
€2900-€3400 per month
The company
Our client is a fast-growing international player in the packaging industry, specializing in custom-printed cardboard packaging solutions for the food sector. With an in-house production facility and a strong focus on customer-centric service, the company supports resellers across Europe in strengthening their brand presence.Since its founding in 2014, the organization has experienced continuous growth and is currently expanding its production capacity to meet increasing demand. Working here means being part of an ambitious, young, and international team where innovation, collaboration, and growth are central.
Application Procedure
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