Sales Consultant Native English in Capelle aan den Ijssel
Posted on September 6, 2026
Capelle aan den IJssel
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Key responsibilities:
- Utilising Exact Synergy CRM
- Contacting customers to secure contracts (email and telephone)
- Data entry – excel, word, access
- Phone calls and emails – to customers & contractors – high volume (80 plus per day)
- Liaising with professional advisors to update/maintain information
- Identifying new business opportunities/cold calling
- Contractor support for initial stages of a contract
- Other reasonable administrative duties as directed
What do we offer you
Company information
- Small company – office sharing with 3 people
- Remote day to day management
- Based outskirts of Rotterdam
- Opportunity to join a growing business with exciting possibilities ahead
- Initial 7 month contract with possible extension
- Hours – Monday to Friday 0900-1800 with 1 hour lunch
Salary €1800 per month gross (40 hours/week; 1.0 FTE) plus commission
Benefits: 20 days holiday per year plus statutory and company days
Job Requirements
Requirements:
- 18 months sales experience within a service-related industry
- Experienced telephone manner
- English to mother-tongue level (native speaker preferred)
- Excellent communication skills – written and verbal
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Not afraid to ask for assistance where needed
- Experience in following procedure-driven tasks & stick to the “rules”
- Ability to prioritise work effectively
- Possible travel across Europe to visit clients
About the company
An international small payroll company in Capelle aan den Ijssel.
Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900
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