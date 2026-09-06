Vacancy | Sales Assistant | Native English | Rotterdam

Vacancy | Sales Assistant | Native English | Rotterdam

Posted on September 6, 2026
Capelle aan den IJssel
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

  • Contacting customers to secure contracts (email and telephone)
  • Data entry where is needed.
  • Phone calls and emails to customers & contractors.
  • Liaising with professional advisors to update and maintain information.
  • Identifying new business opportunities and cold calling.
  • Contractor support for initial stages of a contract.
  • Other reasonable administrative duties as directed.

What do we offer you

  • Opportunity to join a growing business with exciting possibilities ahead.
  • Full time based on 40 hours.
  • Start date immediately
  • You need to be native English in order to be considered for this position.

Job Requirements

  • Sales experience within a service-related industry
  • Experienced telephone manner
  • Native English is a must.
  • Excellent communication skills (written and verbal).
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
  • Not afraid to ask for assistance where needed.
  • Experience in following procedure-driven tasks & stick to the “rules” .
  • Ability to prioritize work effectively.
  • Possible travel in Europe to visit clients.

About the company

An international consultant in Rotterdam.

Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900

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