Vacancy | Inside sales representative fluent in Italian
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do you have a strong commercial drive, an international mindset and are you fluent in Italian? For an international renowned organisation in Eindhoven, we are currently recruiting an inside sales representative.
You will serve as the main point of contact for Customers and prospects. You will drive sales and maintain commercial contact with new and existing customers.
You will provide direct support to, and work closely with, the Sales Account Manager for your designated region and provide a pro-active and mutual service and support to the sales process.
Your main tasks and responsibilities are centralized around direct contact with customers, distribution partners and the external Sales department.
- Source and convert new sales opportunities and orders through inbound lead consulting and outbound prospecting activities.
- Realize indirect revenue targets by generating customer orders through telephone consultation to be fulfilled by distribution channels.
- Uses CRM tools to facilitate multiple aspects of sales cycle
- Provide quotations to the customer.
- Ability to understand our end customer’s business applications and needs and consult with the customer about potential solutions we offer.
- Route more complex qualified opportunities to the appropriate Field Sales Team or Distribution Partners for further sales development and closure.
- Team with the Field Sales Teams to build sales pipeline and ensure deal winning. (Key account Management activity).
- Team with distributors to build pipeline and ensure deal winning.
- Record both Customer and distributor VOC, and actively provide solutions to improve lead and opportunity success.
- Support your sales region as Subject matter expert for Microsoft Dynamics and Sales Funnel management.
- Communicate pro-actively to distributors on sales opportunities and when required promotional actions.
What do we offer you
- Full time
- Direct contract with our client
- Long term position
- Performance based bonus arrangement
- International and dynamic work environment
Interested? Please send your cv to eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com or for more information contact us at +0031(0)6248 172 41
Job Requirements
- Intermediate education level (HBO or Bachelor’s degree through education or experience)
- Experience in inside sales or tele sales is preferred but not required.
- Strong customer focus and sales orientation
- Strong commercial attitude and performance
- High level of accuracy and attention to detail
- Flexible and adaptable to change
- Aptitude for technical products and services
- Fluent in English and Italian plus another European language is a plus
- Experienced in CRM systems is a bonus
About the company
Our client is a renowned international organisation.