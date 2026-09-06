Vacancy | Inside sales representative fluent in Italian

What exactly are you going to do

Do you have a strong commercial drive, an international mindset and are you fluent in Italian? For an international renowned organisation in Eindhoven, we are currently recruiting an inside sales representative.

You will serve as the main point of contact for Customers and prospects. You will drive sales and maintain commercial contact with new and existing customers.

You will provide direct support to, and work closely with, the Sales Account Manager for your designated region and provide a pro-active and mutual service and support to the sales process.

Your main tasks and responsibilities are centralized around direct contact with customers, distribution partners and the external Sales department.