Senior Procurement Advisor (Physical Domain) - Dutch & English

Our client is a Dutch advisory firm specialising in all topics connected to the Physical domain – infrastructure, water environments, etc. Their clients are public organisations like municipalities, water authorities, etc. They provide advisory services and focus on delivering results for their clients, treating them as partners.

They are currently looking for a Senior Procurement Advisor (Physical Domain) to join their team in Amersfoort.

Job Profile for Senior Procurement Advisor (Physical Domain)

Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

Manage and deliver advisory projects in the physical domain for government and public-sector clients

Guide tender processes and advise on award criteria, suitability requirements, and contract forms

Provide expertise in contract management, organisational development, and stakeholder management

Collaborate with procurement teams, suppliers, legal counsel, decision-making bodies, and external advisors

Build and maintain strong relationships with municipalities, real estate managers, and other public-sector clients

Coach and mentor junior consultants throughout client assignments

Lead and support acquisition activities to secure assignments and develop client opportunities

Contribute to the development of the company’s proposition, annual planning, and internal initiatives

Share expertise and contribute to knowledge development across the organisation

Candidate Profile for Senior Procurement Advisor (Physical Domain)

Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken

Bachelor’s (HBO) and/or university (WO) degree

Strong understanding of government environments and political and social sensitivity

10+ years of experience in advisory, procurement, or project management, or demonstrable senior+ level expertise

Experience with and affinity for the spatial (physical) domain

Strategic and analytical thinker with a pragmatic, solution-oriented approach

Excellent communication, persuasion, leadership, and coaching skills

Commercial, service-oriented, and client-focused mindset

Proactive, collaborative, and committed to knowledge sharing and continuous development

Own means of transport when required

Availability to attend the office every Friday

What Our Client Offers