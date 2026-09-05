Senior Procurement Advisor (Physical Domain) - Dutch & English
Posted on September 5, 2026
Amersfoort
Dutch, English
40
Posted on September 5, 2026
About this role
Our client is a Dutch advisory firm specialising in all topics connected to the Physical domain – infrastructure, water environments, etc. Their clients are public organisations like municipalities, water authorities, etc. They provide advisory services and focus on delivering results for their clients, treating them as partners.
They are currently looking for a Senior Procurement Advisor (Physical Domain) to join their team in Amersfoort.
Job Profile for Senior Procurement Advisor (Physical Domain)
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
- Manage and deliver advisory projects in the physical domain for government and public-sector clients
- Guide tender processes and advise on award criteria, suitability requirements, and contract forms
- Provide expertise in contract management, organisational development, and stakeholder management
- Collaborate with procurement teams, suppliers, legal counsel, decision-making bodies, and external advisors
- Build and maintain strong relationships with municipalities, real estate managers, and other public-sector clients
- Coach and mentor junior consultants throughout client assignments
- Lead and support acquisition activities to secure assignments and develop client opportunities
- Contribute to the development of the company’s proposition, annual planning, and internal initiatives
- Share expertise and contribute to knowledge development across the organisation
Candidate Profile for Senior Procurement Advisor (Physical Domain)
- Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken
- Bachelor’s (HBO) and/or university (WO) degree
- Strong understanding of government environments and political and social sensitivity
- 10+ years of experience in advisory, procurement, or project management, or demonstrable senior+ level expertise
- Experience with and affinity for the spatial (physical) domain
- Strategic and analytical thinker with a pragmatic, solution-oriented approach
- Excellent communication, persuasion, leadership, and coaching skills
- Commercial, service-oriented, and client-focused mindset
- Proactive, collaborative, and committed to knowledge sharing and continuous development
- Own means of transport when required
- Availability to attend the office every Friday
What Our Client Offers
- A competitive salary, including a pension scheme and annual profit sharing
- 25 vacation days per year for full-time employment
- A position for (in exceptional cases) a minimum of 24 hours per week and (preferably) a maximum of 40 hours per week
- Flexibility in your workplace: at home, at the office, or at the client's
- First-class NS Business Card, or possibly a mileage allowance (€0.25 per km)
- Laptop and a mobile phone
- One-year contract with the aim of a permanent contract following satisfactory performance
- Ample opportunities for training and development through a training budget, coaching, peer supervision, and growth days
- Place in a small and close-knit team of committed professionals
- Time and space for volunteer work, sports activities, and social outings with the team
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